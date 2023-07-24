Advertisement

Hardship & Hope: ‘People living in cow sheds’: The iwi providing solutions to Tairāwhiti’s housing crisis

7 mins to read
In mid-2021 the group was funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Te Puni Kokiri to build 23 houses; at the end of that year they were contracted to deliver a further 28. Photo / Stephen Robinson

This is an online exclusive story.

“We can’t fail,” says Toitū Tairāwhiti Housing’s Annette Wehi. “Our people are desperate and the longer we wait the longer they suffer.”

Wehi is talking about the innovative work

