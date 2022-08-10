Armed police attend Donovan Ave, Massey yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

Frontline police fear young gangsters carrying fake guns could ultimately become casualties of rapid armed responses to gang shootings and drive-bys.

Armed police yesterday descended on a Massey street in West Auckland after reports of someone with a firearm. Two people are now assisting police with inquiries.

"Police received reports of an incident on Donovan Ave around 10.27am, where an object resembling a firearm was presented. Police attended and cleared the address as a precaution."

Police attending call-outs in the Super City are now routinely carrying firearms as part of their ongoing safety procedures.

An officer told the Herald that fake firearms were becoming a worrying trend.

He and his partner attended a call-out last week and found a teenager lurking in the area.

When they searched the youth, they found what appeared to be a pistol tucked in his pants.

The officer said had they spotted the authentic-looking fake firearm first, it could have been a completely different outcome. He said both officers were armed.

"In the darkness of night, you have a split second to make a decision and there's only going to be one result," the officer said.

"No police officer wants to be put in that position and my advice to our youth, especially our Māori youth, is, don't do it. Think about your actions."

A replica gun taken from a youth as armed police patrol Auckland. Photo / NZME

Police have also admitted fake gun incidents are happening more often.

"Police do come across these items as part of day-to-day policing duties," a spokesperson said.

"Police acknowledge there is a heightened concern about incidents involving firearms in our communities currently.

Police arrested a man after he brandished a fake gun inside the Hastings ACC building in September 2017. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Any incident reported to police which suggests a firearm is involved is taken extremely seriously, and we remind the public that they should expect police to respond accordingly to such reports," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Parliament last night passed the Firearms Prohibition Order Legislation Bill that empowers courts to ban anyone convicted of specific crimes - including murder and some family violence offences - from accessing or using guns.

The Government said it would reduce firearms-related crime by targeting those most likely to use guns illegally.

Courts will be able to impose a firearms prohibition order - or FPO - that lasts 10 years, and it will be an offence to breach the conditions of this order.