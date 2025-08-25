Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu followed with a response to all, acknowledging the message had caused alarm and offence and had failed to meet expected standards.

In a column for the Herald on Saturday, Derby (Ngāti Ranginui) - who was appointed as Race Relations Commissioner in November 2024 - said she felt compelled to speak up for those on the receiving end of racist rhetoric.

“Racism is something we must all work to eliminate together.

“Would we want to be referred to in insulting terms by a police officer, or indeed by anybody? No.

“When we see racist behaviour or hear racist abuse, however casual or unintentional it may seem to be, we must not accept or normalise it” she wrote.

The offending email was leaked to the Herald by an anonymous Far North officer who said it was just one example of systemic racism in the force.

However Northland’s top cop Superintendent Matt Srhoj called the email “an isolated incident” and said the officer had apologised. He said Northland police culture had never been better.

He also said slang language and text-speak had been used, which should give context to the tone.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell also came to the defence of Northland police over the incident, and said “like any organisation, police are always looking for constant improvement”.

It’s been one year since the release of a three-year report into unconscious bias among police, that found being Māori increases the chance of being prosecuted by 11% compared with Pākehā.

Derby said the police email was just one of three recent and damning racial incidents in New Zealand.

She said the second was when newly-appointed CEO of Air New Zealand, Nikhil Ravishankar “was subjected to hateful and harmful racist rhetoric because of his Indian heritage” at a time when he should have been able to celebrate his “incredible achievement”.

And the third instance of racism was captured on film and showed anti-Asian heckling directed at a comedian while he was on stage.

She called these “vile racist abuse”.

“I feel compelled to speak up for those on the receiving end of racist rhetoric,” Derby said.

“A CEO of Indian descent, an Asian comedian, and rangatahi Māori – they deserve better. We all deserve better."

Derby said her parents taught her to “treat others as you want to be treated.

“All rights come with responsibilities, including the right to freedom of expression. We must choose and use our words responsibly. We must treat others as we want to be treated” wrote the Commissioner.

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and before joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.