Racism and poor culture within the police force has led to many Northland cops leaving, a Far North officer claims - revealing a shocking internal email as evidence.
The district’s top cop disagrees, saying the culture has never been better and extra officers have helped during a spike inviolent crimes.
Ninety extra police officers have travelled to Northland to help relieve pressure on the beleaguered force, with 30 staying for five weeks at a time.
An anonymous Far North officer said the extra cover is needed because so many staff are leaving as a result of a poor culture within the force.
They shared an example of "systemic racism in the force“: a Far North officer referring to an alleged offender as a “little black 1″ in an internal email which was accidentally sent to all Northland staff.
They also pointed to an Employment Relations Authority hearing in Whangārei last month, where senior police manager Bridget Doell alleged she was met with a pervasive “boys’ club” culture when leading the mainly male detective team.
As well as considering joining the force, Srhoj said, Northlanders who care about the community need to report illegal incidents to police – such as meth dealing – if they want police to do something about it.
Police Association Northland director Murray Fenton agreed there have been big improvements in police culture in Northland.
“I am aware that the district is putting a lot of effort into addressing and focusing on improving culture for the region and I applaud the management and executive team for their efforts," he said.
“Nationally, I believe our culture is improving.”
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has had more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.