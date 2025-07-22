Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ERA investigates Northland CIB over bullying claims against boss

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A private group chat involving Northland detectives has been revealed during an ERA investigation. Photo / NZME

A private group chat involving Northland detectives has been revealed during an ERA investigation. Photo / NZME

“The group we don’t talk about.”

That was the name of a private group chat where senior detectives were venting about their boss.

Now, the messages in the chat group have shed light on the frustrations within Northland’s criminal investigation branch (CIB) and the apparent disdain some members held for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save