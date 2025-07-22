A private group chat involving Northland detectives has been revealed during an ERA investigation. Photo / NZME
“The group we don’t talk about.”
That was the name of a private group chat where senior detectives were venting about their boss.
Now, the messages in the chat group have shed light on the frustrations within Northland’s criminal investigation branch (CIB) and the apparent disdain some members held fortheir former area manager, Bridget Doell.
The messages form part of an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) investigation into allegations of bullying by Northland detectives towards their superior during her time at the Whangārei Police station.
The authority has heard her secondment into the role in 2020 was met with resistance from detectives whom she was expected to manage.
Throughout her three-year tenure, Doell alleges the detectives had a “boys’ club” culture excluding her from decision-making, events and talking about her disparagingly in emails and private chat groups.
Several senior detectives from the Northland CIB gave evidence last week at the ERA hearing acknowledging they found it difficult to work with Doell.
A key piece of evidence has been a three-page email sent to Doell from Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry that was distributed to other employees.
In the email, Verry accused his boss Doell of bullying. He challenged her leadership, and made allegations about her conduct – claims he told the authority he was entitled to raise with her directly under police policy.
But authority member Andrew Gane noted the email was “in your face” and appeared to undermine his direct supervisor.
“You’re actually accusing your superior in this email ... ” Gane said.
“Of bullying,” Verry interjected.
“I strongly believed she was demonstrating behaviours of bullying.”
“I’m just trying to work out why you’re picking on her?” the authority member questioned.
Verry acknowledged the email was inappropriate but told the authority working with Doell was the most challenging work experience he had ever faced.
“I had conflict above me and conflict below me,” Verry said.
“I was stuck in the middle.”
Verry said Doell did not respond to his concerns raised in the email but Doell’s lawyer Maria Dew, KC, put to him in cross-examination that the sign-off was abrasive and warranted no response.
“The thing about leadership teams is, they attract strong personalities. Fundamentally, the very foundation of this, is trust.”
In relation to the text messages and emails sent between staff, Hill said he was very disappointed.
The authority member will release his findings towards the end of the year.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.