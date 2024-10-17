“Remember the 70s? Big hair, sweet music, fast cars, mean hakas? Maybe somethings should stay in the past,” Gonzales-Maucer says in the video.

It goes on to say the Government in 1975 passed an act that “basically said for everyone to work together and for Māori to be consulted on their own stuff and for us all to be equitable - the same - but every 10 years or so, someone wants to get rid of them.”

The video then shows images of Don Brash, Winston Peters and Seymour.

“David is a Gemini and he loves Snapchat and says he knows the Treaty better than anyone,” the video continues.

“We think changing the Treaty to suit yourself belongs back in the 70s with other bad ideas like mullets, John Rowles and Palmerston North.”

At the end of the clip, there’s an apology to Palmerston North and John Rowles.

Seymour said he found the video amusing.

“It’s quite a funny video but I’m a bit offended they had to bring my home town Palmerston North into it. It’s not really obvious what it is they disagree with either. The Treaty Principles Bill says that everyone is equal before the law, if they’re worried about going back to the 70s then they should be supporting the bill,” Seymour said.

“I hear the misinformation that Act wants to take away the Māori language and culture. My challenge is, is that what we’re saying? Or is that what our opponents are saying we’re saying? What I said at Waitangi last year was that our goal was ‘One, cherishing the Māori language and culture. Tuatahi, ki a maimoatia te reo me te ahurea Māori’.

“I’m also pleased that this group has stopped defining themselves by their race as I pointed out last time they criticised me. It seems they might be coming round to our position that all New Zealanders should be viewed equally regardless of their ethnicity, without even realising it.”

Te Tiriti is Us is fronted by Wellington locals Barbara Blake and Rob Smith. The pair describe themselves as “regular New Zealanders” with no specific party allegiance.

“Te Tiriti is Us has produced this humorous video to focus on how old-fashioned and out-of-date David’s ideas are. We have seen this mischievous misuse of language by far right leaders in the past and that is where these ideas should stay.” Blake said.

“We don’t believe this is a partisan issue. We see te Tiriti, and the principles that have been established, as a fundamental part of our cultural identity. Our campaign asks all New Zealanders to remember that. Why should a minor political party be trying to re-write the principles?”

Blake told the Herald their group was formed because Act’s bill is driving a wedge between Māori and non-Māori.

“An adult conversation should be based on honest facts.

Barbara Blake describes herself as a 'regular New Zealander'.

“This is so out-of-date, back in the day, people thought that it was best for social cohesion if ethnic or indigenous groups became just like the dominant culture. It was called cultural assimilation.

“That ‘one country, one people’ narrative is mischievous and outdated.

“We are a diverse, vibrant and multi-cultural nation and we can all be proud of our heritage and whakapapa.

“Our video demonstrates in a humorous skit, how out-of-date David’s assimilation philosophy and mischievous use of language are,” said Rob Smith. “So let’s not go there.”



