Meningococcal B vaccine Bexsero for 13-25-year-olds will be funded. Photo / John Stone

The meningococcal B vaccine, Bexsero, will be funded for people aged 13-25 in close-living situations such as hostels, boarding schools, halls of residence and military barracks now, with a one year catch up programme for young people already living in close living environments.

It will also be funded as part of scheduled childhood immunisations with a catch-up programme for the next two and a half years to provide vaccination for all children under the age of 5, who are at the highest risk of meningococcal disease.

Maori and Pasifika, particularly young children, represent 60 per cent of the disease cases during this period.

This vaccine was previously only funded for those with reduced immune function or close contacts of a meningococcal case.

It is estimated that around 300,000 Kiwis will be eligible during the catch-up period and around 60,000 new infants and young people each year following.

University of Auckland Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris says the rise in cases among this cohort is a reminder to be aware that the deadly disease is always “lurking” in the community.

“It is concerning to see there is a high prevalence of the strain B:P1.7-2,4 in NZ now, which saw a significant and prolonged meningococcal B epidemic between 1991 and 2007 that resulted in 6128 cases and claiming 252 lives.”

Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris says the rise in cases is a reminder to be aware that the deadly disease is always “lurking” in the community. Photo / Supplied

Petousis-Harris says that, in response to the epidemic, a short-term nationwide vaccination programme using a tailor-made vaccine (MeNZB) was introduced from 2004-2008.

“Toddlers who were immunised during the last epidemic will now be entering the high-risk adolescent age group and will need to be vaccinated again if protection from the disease is to be maintained.

“Students who are in close contact with large numbers of people at music festivals, university orientations or those living in hostel accommodation are at increased risk of the disease. This is because young people are more likely to carry the bacteria that causes meningococcal disease and partake in activities that allow it to be transmitted more easily, such as sharing utensils, kissing and being in close proximity to one another. Meningococcal disease is spread through respiratory droplets (coughing and sneezing) or saliva.”

Petousis-Harris says due to its flu like symptoms, meningococcal B can be difficult to diagnose, but can progress quickly. Along with headaches, fever, and a sore neck, patients may also present with a rash.

“Once teens have moved out of home and are living independently in hostels or flats it’s easy for roommates to mistake meningococcal disease as the after effects of a night out. It is important they all learn to recognise the symptoms and act immediately. It is an absolutely devastating disease that has life-long impacts on those affected and their whanau.”

She encourages students and their families to check with their doctor or nurse regarding their immunisation status.

Brett Marett, medical director at GSK NZ, says New Zealand has a higher rate of meningococcal disease compared with other countries and the rate of disease has been increasing since 2020.

She encourages all parents and health care providers to prioritise vaccinating those at risk of contracting meningococcal B.

“New Zealand is the first country outside of Europe to provide nationally funded access to a vaccine that targets meningococcal B,” he said.

“Vaccinating those most at risk will significantly help to prevent the incidence of this devastating disease, which can strike rapidly and without warning.”