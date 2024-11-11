Ricky Mitai’s legacy is woven into the fabric of Māori performance.

Ricky Lee Tapuni Mitai, a proud descendant of Te Whakatōhea, has died unexpectedly at 36.

A passionate advocate for the revitalisation and preservation of te reo Māori and tikanga, Mitai dedicated much of his life to the cultural arts.

A celebrated kapa haka exponent, Ricky’s legacy is woven into the fabric of Māori performance. He was a winner of the prestigious Manukura Tāne Trophy at Te Matatini and an esteemed leader of Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti Kapa Haka. His leadership and devotion to te ao Māori uplifted generations on stage and within the wider community.

Mitai was known for his immense warmth and generosity, and his cheery spirit and cordiality touched all who knew him.

A devoted member of the Ringatū faith, he was often described as having a mellifluous voice. His musical influence extended beyond the kapa haka stage, including contributing his talents to the Te Matatini 50th-anniversary album and the recently released Aotearoa Songbook, where his powerful voice resonated with the spirit of the whenua.