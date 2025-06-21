The incident followed a police pursuit that began in Papakura. Matue, 45, was reportedly a person of interest in an Auckland bar robbery that occurred a day earlier.
A Matue family spokesman said while body cameras would not have changed their own tragic outcome, it would have allowed investigators a vital insight into the police actions in the lead-up to the death.
“The cameras are really good news for everyone that has been a police victim,” the spokesman a former police officer, told the Herald.
“Having body cameras will hold police accountable and also help police with convictions.
“It works both ways but we are happy they may be introduced.”
Following Matue’s death, a petition demanding police wear body cameras started. To date, it has been signed by almost 15,000 people.
As an investigation into the death continues, Matue’s family have released to the Herald an initial toxicology report that shows he had a high level of methamphetamine in his system the day he died.
“The blood contained approximately 15 milligrams methamphetamine per litre of blood (mg/L). The level is reported as approximate as it is higher than the limit of our methods for accurate levels which is 10 mg/L,“ the toxicology report said.
“For comparison purposes, blood methamphetamine concentrations associated with recreational use range from 0.01 to 2.5 mg/L (median 0.6 mg/L). Toxic effects have been reported at blood or serum levels ranging from 0.15 to 9.5 mg/L and blood levels associated with causing death have been reported to range from 0.1 to 69 mg/L.”
It said the preliminary test results were “very high”. A final report was expected within three months.
The Matue spokesperson said while they accept the toxicology findings, it didn’t diminish their determination to seek “justice” for the dead man.
The standoff involving Matue was captured via a variety of sources; by witnesses, by police tasers and also from the Eagle helicopter.
The spokesman said the footage had been a “hard watch” for family who had seen it.
“It’s in everyone’s best interests that this investigation is allowed to be carried out without speculation.
“Independent investigations are underway alongside the Police investigation, and it’s important this formal process is allowed to be carried out in the fullness of time.”
