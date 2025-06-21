The incident followed a police pursuit that began in Papakura. Matue, 45, was reportedly a person of interest in an Auckland bar robbery that occurred a day earlier.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers wants his officers equipped with body cameras.

A Matue family spokesman said while body cameras would not have changed their own tragic outcome, it would have allowed investigators a vital insight into the police actions in the lead-up to the death.

“The cameras are really good news for everyone that has been a police victim,” the spokesman a former police officer, told the Herald.

“Having body cameras will hold police accountable and also help police with convictions.

“It works both ways but we are happy they may be introduced.”

Following Matue’s death, a petition demanding police wear body cameras started. To date, it has been signed by almost 15,000 people.

As an investigation into the death continues, Matue’s family have released to the Herald an initial toxicology report that shows he had a high level of methamphetamine in his system the day he died.

The body of Sam Matue was flown back to Australia to be buried.

“The blood contained approximately 15 milligrams methamphetamine per litre of blood (mg/L). The level is reported as approximate as it is higher than the limit of our methods for accurate levels which is 10 mg/L,“ the toxicology report said.

“For comparison purposes, blood methamphetamine concentrations associated with recreational use range from 0.01 to 2.5 mg/L (median 0.6 mg/L). Toxic effects have been reported at blood or serum levels ranging from 0.15 to 9.5 mg/L and blood levels associated with causing death have been reported to range from 0.1 to 69 mg/L.”

It said the preliminary test results were “very high”. A final report was expected within three months.

The Matue spokesperson said while they accept the toxicology findings, it didn’t diminish their determination to seek “justice” for the dead man.

The standoff involving Matue was captured via a variety of sources; by witnesses, by police tasers and also from the Eagle helicopter.

The spokesman said the footage had been a “hard watch” for family who had seen it.

He claimed Matue - who had been deported back to New Zealand from Australia as a 501 in 2017 - had “stood in front of police with a pole and possibly threatened them”.

But he claimed the man did not “advance towards officers”.

He questioned whether enough was done to try and calm Matue before attempts were made to restrain him.

Fa'asala Sam Matue's coffin, with jerseys from his favourite teams. Photo / RNZ

Police investigators also recently updated the Matue whānau on other investigations that happened before the March 2 incident.

They told family that Matue had been seen driving a Nissan Skyline near the Rudder Bar, on Auckland’s North Shore, about 90 minutes before it was robbed on March 1.

The car was also spotted at a nearby service station.

It was the same vehicle involved in the pursuit the following day.

Police do not believe Matue entered the bar.

Acting Deputy Commissioner, Northern Region, Jill Rogers told the Herald there were a number of police inquiries into Matue’s death.

“Operation Fielder remains ongoing at this stage,” Rogers said.

“Police is aware of video footage, filmed from a distance, that circulated after the critical incident occurred at Ōrere Point.

“We strongly advise against making pre-determined commentary on the outcome of this investigation or the conduct of any party involved in the events of 2 March, 2025.

Grace Foundation whanau farewell their mate, Sam Matue with an emotional haka. Photo / Michael Craig

“It’s in everyone’s best interests that this investigation is allowed to be carried out without speculation.

“Independent investigations are underway alongside the Police investigation, and it’s important this formal process is allowed to be carried out in the fullness of time.”

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and, prior to joining NZME, worked urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.