Aboriginal community opposes Māori plans for $14m ‘marae’ in Sydney

A Sydney-based Māori group is proceeding with its development of a “marae”, despite pushback from local Aboriginal people.
Sydney Marae Alliance (SMA) chairwoman Louise Cooper (Ngāti Hine) said the multi-purpose cultural centre is to be all-inclusive of Māori, Pasifika, and Aboriginal peoples, providing cultural education, a place for hui, wānanga and events, and will give Māori somewhere to connect.
“It will have the āhuatanga (characteristics) of a marae, and it will encompass all of the things that are natural to us as Māori.”
In 2022, the SMA gained approval to occupy the Hyland Rd Reserve in Sydney, and in June it got consent from the New South Wales Planning and Development Department and the Cumberland Council to build on the 15-hectare block.
Māori have ventured and settled all around te ao and have created Māori-based groups as a form of connection to their heritage.
There are five marae located outside of Aotearoa including:
Ruatepupuke II
Originally from Tokomaru Bay, Ruatepupuke II (Ngāti Porou) is a marae that now has a permanent residence in Chicago’s Field Museum. The Field Museum holds the wharenui from New Zealand and 3000 Māori carvings and 66,000 cultural pieces from the Pacific islands.
Ruatepupuke II was originally sold to a “Mr Hindmarsh” who then sold it to the Umlauff Museum in Hamburg, Germany, which was resold to its current residence in 1905.
Hinemihi
Hinemihi was moved from Te Wairoa, a village buried by the 1886 Mt Tarawera eruption. Hinemihi currently is based at Clandon Park in Surrey, Britain, but the original carvings are set to be returned to Aotearoa in replacement for new ones.
Hawaikiroa
Hawaikiroa is a Whare Tūpuna at the Polynesian Cultural Centre on Oahu, Hawai’i. Its two whare stand on either side of an open space, called Te Arohanui o Te Iwi Māori Marae.