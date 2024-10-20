“My job is to ensure not only tikanga and protocols are adhered to, but also how we implement, live and breathe te ao Māori in all we do,” says Wright.

“My main focus is to connect the players with their culture and identity as part of preparations so that the player is ready spiritually, has the right mindset and is physically ready for the opponent.”

For new coach Ross Filipo (Muaūpoko) it is a full-circle moment. As a former Māori All Black and now assistant coach of the Chiefs, it is something he has waited his whole career for.

Speaking to his team ahead of the first test, Filipo said he wanted two things: “Impose yourself on this team, and trust in the fact that you guys can bring the taniwha.”

The history of the Māori All Blacks dates back to 1888 when the New Zealand Natives departed for what is still regarded as the longest sports tour ever, at 14 months. They were the first team to include a haka at the beginning of their games.

The first episode is on Saturday, October 26, on Whakaata Māori.

EPISODE 1 – The Māori All Blacks, a team bound by whakapapa and under new head coach Ross Filipo, tackle a short lead time and a tragic loss in preparation for the first of two tests in Japan.

EPISODE 2 – The team arrive in Japan and, inspired by their haka and reconnecting with te ao Māori, secure a convincing victory in the first game despite injury sidelining their most experienced player.

EPISODE 3 – Coach Ross has a week to refocus the team for the second game. Exploring the legacy of the Māori battalion leads players to evaluate their own connection – or disconnection – from te ao Māori.

EPISODE 4 – Can the Māori All Blacks pull off a second win in a heatwave? Cam Suafoa shares his cancer story. A moving final wānanga unites the players. What impact has being part of this group had on them?