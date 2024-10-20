Māori All Blacks: Bound by Blood is four-part documentary series that will show there’s more to being on tour with the Māori All Blacks than rugby.
“The audience will see the highs and lows of the team on tour, including the locker rooms, training sessions and a behind-the-scenes view of the Māori All Blacks environment,” says Joe Whitehead, a producer at Pango Productions, which made the series.
“We follow the journeys of six individual players as they embrace te ao Māori in their own way and draw strength from their taha Māori over the course of the tour.
“It is a team connected by whakapapa and blood, upholding the legacy of our tūpuna and that of the legendary players whose shoulders they stand on,” says Joe Whitehead.
As the team’s cultural adviser, Te Wehi Wright (Te Arawa), says, his role carries with it a huge opportunity and a responsibility to make sure the players feel as cool as he does about being Māori.