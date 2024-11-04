That’s also his approach to helping youth. He’s passionate and wears his heart on his sleeve for his causes. He’s a great New Zealander who has already helped thousands of young people feel good about themselves.

Since 2019, Gumboot Friday has provided more than 100,000 therapy sessions to young Kiwis. What a fantastic milestone.

But suggesting alcohol wasn’t a problem for people with mental health issues – but rather, a solution – was wrong.

King admits he was once a drug user and alcoholic and used both as forms of escapism.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey.

Fortunately for King and New Zealanders, he has turned his life around and found a cause more worthy of his attention.

Also kudos to Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey for ignoring Labour MP Ingrid Leary, who wanted King’s mental health funding frozen.

“To continue to fund Gumboot Friday sends a message to young people that alcohol use is a recognised treatment for mental health issues,” Leary said.

She wanted the $24 million investment in King’s Gumboot Friday initiative stopped.

What a mean-spirited approach from Labour – who had years in charge and billions of dollars to make real change for young people suffering from mental health issues. Despite setting aside $1.9 billion in a Budget, very few beds were added to the acute mental health service.

Doocey would have been unhappy with King’s alcohol comments but batted back, saying King was entitled to have his own opinion on alcohol’s association with mental health, adding that he will not be asking the advocate to rein in his comments.

While Doocey, like the majority of New Zealanders, disagreed with King’s comments, again – like the majority of Kiwis – he said he had “huge respect” for King.

“He’s been a strong advocate in New Zealand. He’s led some of the charge about breaking down the barriers in stigma and discrimination in mental health, but this time he does have it wrong.”

Keep up the great work, Mike.