Jasp Holdings Ltd (Previously Jasmax Holdings Ltd) are Rebranding & Relocating.

Garage Builder owners, Steve & Jacqui Porter are making the move to provide a one stop Garaging solution providing exceptional door to door service making the entire process of planning and constructing a garage as smooth as a well serviced roller-door.

Previously operating out of offices at 8 Clayton Road, Rotorua, they have decided to move out and onward from their old location and provide a more modern, online approach to their business and customer needs. They come to you, offering a complete mobile service, bringing the styles & options directly to their clients to make decision making easier.

They will still offer an office should you want to pop in & pay that invoice or have a look at options, but with today's technologies, Google searches, online banking and other web based applications there are less requirements for clients to utilise offices and showrooms as well as saving the expense of travelling to them. These days what the consumer is looking for is done right on the spot on their smart phones, tablets or computers.

"That's what our customers want, that's what our clients have been telling us. Our clients want a one on one assessment of their needs" says Steve. So he has taken his customers views and opinions and shared these with marketing strategists and now rebranded as GARAGE BUILDER making it easier to reach out through the new website

WWW.GARAGEBUILDER.CO.NZ

Steve will arrive at your site visit for your new garage or auxiliary building, complete the assessment and provide you with a quotation that will cover all of your requirements and needs as discussed, a complete, concept to completion service – and will guide you through all the tricky bits like site prep, earth works and council consents.

They're your local experts for garage outbuildings, auxiliary buildings and as approved Distributors of Quin Buildings, Garage Builder can supply you with a superior, timber framed garage building providing quality & value for your investment.

As approved Dominator Garage Door Distributors– New Zealand's most recognised garage door brand, protecting your assets and family with hardwearing, durable & tough doors, Dominator provides peace of mind for what is often a home's largest entry point.

Optional safety extras include a phone app, so you can operate your door from anywhere. Backed by the highest levels of customer service and support with a Ten Year Total Confidence Warranty on garage doors and auto openers (T&C's apply) , you can't buy better than a Dominator garage door.

Garage Builder continue to distribute Formsteel carports. These Kiwi-made, premium quality carports are among the best on the market – built to endure any environment.