The Ultimit women's team competing in the annual challenge held at Levin. From left, Juliet Fordyce, Azra Wenzlick, Natasha Goodall, Sarah Russell, Emily Flynn and Laisa Pickering.

The Ultimit women's team competing in the annual challenge held at Levin. From left, Juliet Fordyce, Azra Wenzlick, Natasha Goodall, Sarah Russell, Emily Flynn and Laisa Pickering.



For the first time ever, an all-women's team competed in an annual challenge giving essential workers from within the electricity supply industry a chance to showcase their skills.

Annual Connection was held at the Levin Showgrounds this week and lining up in hard hats and orange overalls was an all-women team, called Ultimit Women.

More and more women are joining the once male-dominated industry at all levels, and the Ultimit women's team more than stood up to their peers during three days of competition.

The women's team of Juliet Fordyce, Azra Wenzlick, Natasha Goodall, Sarah Russell, Emily Flynn, and Laisa Pickering came from different parts of New Zealand but quickly gelled as a crew, coming together two weeks before the competition.

Connexis director Kaarin Gaukrodger (left) with the Ultimit team of Emily Flynn, Sarah Russell, Natasha Goodall, Juliet Fordyce, Laisa Pickering and Azra Wenzlick.

Pickering had been involved in the industry for the last nine years and was one of the first women on the ground. Now she was seeing more and more women join the profession.

It was bringing about a change in mindset for employers, too. Being visible as a team at the Annual Connection competition helped, especially when they were the first team to raise their power pole in one challenge.

"Okay we might lack brute strength, but we use tools the way you are meant to use them and work together," she said.

Connexis director Kaarin Gaukrodger and the Ultimit team manager Laisa Pickering at the Levin event.

Crews were tested on a range of disciplines including erecting 11m power poles, digging holes for earth wires, rescuing someone from a pole, first aid, and electrical theory, and were also assessed on safety, communication, and team work.

The event was organised by Connexis, and its director Kaarin Gaukrodger said it highlighted best practice within the industry and provided an opportunity to revise health and safety procedures in a competitive environment.

Not to mention the bragging rights that came from winning, with line mechanics and cable jointers from all over New Zealand entered. Each team was made up of three qualified lines workers and a trainee.

A model displays some of the gear available at the trade section of the event.

Gaukrodger said there once might have been the perception that the job was too gruelling for women, when nothing could be further from the truth.

Research had shown that women had good attention to detail and best practice, communicated well, and were generally risk averse, and having more women involved was good for the industry.

"It's not about one being better than the other. It's about challenging and looking at different ways of doing things ... is that the best way?"

As women made up 50 per cent of the population, it made sense for the industry to be looking to recruit more women to the trade.

The competition had returned from a two-year Covid-19 hiatus and the timing was perfect for Levin to host the event, as local electricity lines supplier and host sponsor Electra celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The Levin Electra team was in action at the Linesmen and Lineswomen Challenge event. From left, Jade Jaslarz, Dwayne Pakau, Khan Maki, Julian Martin, Greg Tennet, Mark Goss, Fabian Miran

It was also fitting that Levin hosted the event this year, as never before has the importance of their work been appreciated as much as it was by the Levin community after a tornado ripped through town in May.

Staff worked through the night for days on end to restore power to homes and businesses as the tornado wreaked havoc on the electricity supply.

Electra, which services both Horowhenua and Kāpiti regions, hosted this year's national lines competition in Levin, with three days of head-to-head competition and culminating in the Industry Excellence Awards.

"Electra are extremely proud to be hosting this national industry event, particularly in what is a historic year for our organisation as we celebrate our centenary," said Neil Simmonds, CE of Electra.

Simmonds had encouraged people to come and watch linesmen and lineswomen compete, testing their skills against industry peers in a competitive but supportive environment.

"It also provides a great opportunity for the teams to upskill in the latest techniques and equipment with a huge emphasis on safety, while encouraging and promoting careers within the electricity supply industry," he said.

The event was free for the public and attracted good crowds.