Stuart and Gaye Anderson with their 1938 Chevrolet coupe. Photo / Kelvin Couchman

Levin will turn into a petrolhead's paradise when Levin's Tararua Rodders hold their biennial Chrome 'n' Custom Show this Sunday.

Originally planned for 2021, the show was postponed a year due to lockdown restrictions.

"This turned out to be a bonus for us," says club president Dave Sayles.

"Not only did it mean that we are now holding the show in the club's 50th anniversary year, but it also means that as one of the first major North Island shows on the calendar post-lockdown, we get to showcase a lot of newly built cars that have never been displayed before."

Cars have been entered from all over the North Island and will include several past winners of the prestigious Beach Hop Top Car award, as well as rare muscle cars, including not one but two Plymouth Superbirds, a model built for one year only in 1970 with the sole purpose of racing at 200mph (320km/h) on NASCAR tracks in the USA.

The 50th anniversary of Tararua Rodders is being marked by the display of Stuart and Gaye Anderson's 1938 Chevrolet coupe, owned by Stuart since the club was formed by keen local hotrodders in 1972.

"The show is not only hotrods, there's also a range of more than 90 years of cars, as well as motorcycles, classic trucks, and a display of dragsters, some of which will fire up their hugely powerful motors during the day," he said.

"There are also children's rides and a good range of food trucks, so it's a great day out for the family. It will also provide a much-needed boost to local charities, as we ensure that profits from the day are distributed to organisations that help out our own Horowhenua community."

The show is based at the Levin Events Centre in Victoria St, and is open from 10am to 4pm. Entry is $10 per adult, with accompanied children under 15 admitted free.

Please leave your dogs at home.