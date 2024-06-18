Waiopehu College principal Guy Reichenbach.

Guy Reichenbach is the principal of Waiopehu College in Levin.

OPINION

Kia ora koutou, talofa lava, greetings to everyone.

The term continues with our students experiencing success in many facets of college life. Firstly, I need to acknowledge Alyia Sadlier who was recently selected to join Māngai Whakatipu, a youth advisory group co-ordinated on behalf of Te Whatu Ora.

Māngai Whakatipu provides valuable advice to all those working on the School Based Health Services Enhancement Programme and ensures rangatahi voice is at the forefront of the programme.

WHAT (Waiopehu Has Awesome Talent).

Well done, Alyia, fantastic to have you representing Waiopehu College.

Gracie Tabram and Isabelle Paroli have been accepted into the Schools to Skies Tech and Aviation camp.

The girls will spend a week at the Whenuapai Defence base in Auckland this July with other Year 13 girls from around New Zealand who are studying NCEA Level 3 maths, English or science subjects.

I’m sure the girls will make the most of this great opportunity.

Cole Campbell was awarded his Duke of Edinburgh Gold award by the Governor-General last weekend.

Cole Campbell receives his Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Cole has been involved in Duke of Edinburgh as one the many electives we offer students at Waiopehu. Congratulations Cole on this prestigious achievement, and a huge thanks to Mr Brown who co-ordinates Duke of Edinburgh.

Many of our junior students are well on their way to achieving their bronze and silver awards and I’m looking forward to seeing more of them achieve this top honour in future.

In the field of the arts, we have some fantastic upcoming events. Our WHAT show (Waiopehu Has Awesome Talent) is scheduled for next week - look for more information on our Facebook page. You will be able to see the band who competed in Rockquest earlier in the month, and the choir who competed in Big Sing this week as a part of the programme offered plus many more performances.

Another performance you are likely to see at the WHAT show is the Tinkling Dance that our students performed last week as a part of the Filipino students’ celebration of Philippines Independence Day on June 12.

Waiopehu College student Courtney Fitzgibbon (left of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon) represented New Zealand at the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championship.

Courtney Fitzgibbon has returned to college after representing New Zealand at the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships in Fiji. Well done Courtney for representing not only the college but also the country so well. Congratulations on your placings at this event.

Ngā mihi nui

Guy Reichenbach, Principal