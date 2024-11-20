Waiopehu College dual dux for 2024 Isabel Paroli and Cole Campbell with presiding member Jenny Warren.

Waiopehu College awarded a dual dux this year and both students were honoured to be awarded the prestigious trophy.

Isabel Paroli and Cole Campbell were named at the top students at the school’s annual prizegiving in October.

Isabel said the award validates the hard work she has put in.

“It was a great feeling to see all the hard work over my years at Waiopehu pay off, and it was even better to celebrate that effort with friends, family, and teachers. I’m so grateful for all their support in helping me achieve this.”

Cole said it was a great way to finish off his secondary schooling.