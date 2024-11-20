“Ever since starting high school, I’ve had a goal of winning dux.”
Isabel will study at the University of Auckland next year.
“I’m fortunate to have received the Top Achiever scholarship and I’m excited to begin studying mechanical engineering there next year. Engineering has always interested me, and after my degree, I hope to work in the aerospace or automotive industry.”
Cole will be heading south.
“Next year I’m planning to study a bachelor of science at the University of Canterbury, majoring in mathematics and physics.”
Major prize list:
Dux Litterarum: Isabel Paroli, Dux Litterarum: Cole Campbell, Dave Herries Memorial Cup: Isabel Paroli, Dave Herries Memorial Cup: Cole Campbell, Dux Omnium Studiorum (all rounder): Courtney Fitzgibbon, Tim Shirriffs top attendance award: Xanthe Bagge, Dean’s Award - year 13: Polutu Tu’ungafasi, Dean’s Award - year 12: Michael Hassell-Gill, Dean’s Award - year 11: Aiden Burbery Pehu Pride Te Whare Awhina Trophy: Petera Rapana, Courage Cup: Abby Hall, Paper Plus Art Award: Samantha Burling, Fale Pasifika Scholarship: Samuela Taufe’ulungaki, Jared Bond Trophy: Michael Tauro, UCOL Award: Abby Hall, Linda Sherlock Kava Bowl: Polutu Tu’ungafasi,
The Social Science Award: Isabel Paroli, The Social Science Award: Kahnyae Rauhihi, BCE Top student catering and hospitality: Megan Armstong, BCE Top student catering and hospitality: Flos Dejoras, BCE Top student catering and hospitality: Ceanahlee Jones, Mojo Coffee Awards: Jorja Senior, Mojo Coffee Awards: Jahvarn Whakatihi-Rauhihi, Levin Rotary Club: Courtney Fitzgibbon, Levin Rotary Club: Flynn Warren.
Sue and Jack Leslie Rotary Charitable Trust: Hunter Fraser, Sue and Jack Leslie Rotary Charitable Trust: Mikayla Tapara, Sue and Jack Leslie Rotary Charitable Trust: Polutu Tu’ungafasi, Waiopehu College Board Award for Academic Excellence: Charlotte Lee, Waiopehu College Board Award for Academic Excellence: Youan Salt, Colbert Cooper Award: Aihblin Lopez, Waiopehu College Senior Science Cup: Isabel Paroli, Kapinua Citizen’s Award: Flos Dejoras, The Photolife Art Award: Petera Rapana, Nathan Guy Trophy: Kahnyae Rauhihi, The Franks Family Torch: Haley Strydom, Levin East Electrical Teritary Study Award: Gracie Tabram, Levin East Electrical Teritary Study Award: Elliott Turner, KIA Levin Award top student food and nutrition: Abby Hall, KIA Levin Award top student food and nutrition: Elliott Turner.