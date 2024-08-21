It’s not every day the student becomes the master, but it was certainly the case for three St Mary’s Catholic School Foxton pupils on Friday.
Last week year six pupils Billy Leadbetter, 11, Kyla Perez, 10 and Mikaylah Wright, 11, spent the day as principals. The day started with them dressing up, said Billy.
“We wore our best principal-type clothes and then had a photoshoot. We worked with our real principal to put the photos on Facebook to show people what we were up to.”
Mikaylah said she enjoyed dressing up for the day.
“It was really fun.”