Horowhenua Chronicle

New council CEO is Horowhenua local with council experience

2 minutes to read
New council CEO Monique Davidson is returning home after almost five years in a similar role for Central Hawke's Bay District Council.

Janine Baalbergen
By
Janine Baalbergen

Editor, Horowhenua Chronicle



Monique Davidson, chief executive of Central Hawke's Bay District Council, is the new CEO for Horowhenua District Council.

She was appointed into that role this week. She was at Central Hawke's Bay for four

