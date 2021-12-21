New council CEO is Horowhenua local with council experience

New council CEO Monique Davidson is returning home after almost five years in a similar role for Central Hawke's Bay District Council.

She was appointed into that role this week. She was at Central Hawke's Bay for four and a half years and is returning to Horowhenua.

Prior to her CEO role in Central Hawke's Bay, she held several senior executive roles at Horowhenua District Council, the most recent position being group manager, customer and community services.

Mayor Bernie Wanden is delighted she is back and so is Davidson.

"In the current climate it is vital that our council has an experienced and enthusiastic chief executive to help guide and lead our council. It is evident that Monique is a transformational leader, who will support council in leading a step change as it looks to the future.

"As an experienced and strong chief executive, Monique comes with significant and strong stakeholder relationships with iwi, other territorial authorities, central government, and knows the operating landscape of councils exceptionally well.

"Monique will be a hugely capable leader for the organisation, leading change as we seek to navigate unprecedented growth and central government reform while serving value to our residents and ratepayers. Council is confident that she will ably lead the organisation during an exciting period for the district."

Davidson said, "I'm delighted to accept the role of chief executive. I look forward to continuing to build on this current success of council, focused on delivering exceptional service for the benefit of residents today and in the future. Returning to the district I was born, bred and educated in presents an exciting opportunity."

Davidson said she is looking forward to bringing her experience home to deliver great outcomes for Horowhenua as part of the Horowhenua District Council team, and together with her family becoming active members of the community.

Current chief executive David Clapperton finishes with the council in late January.

Davidson will join the council on May 2, 2022. The council has appointed David Wright as interim chief executive to lead the organisation until Davidson commences.

David Wright will bring with him a wealth of experience in the private and local government sector.