Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua's plan for affordable houses: Just make them smaller

4 minutes to read
Levin needs more affordable housing and rental properties.

Levin needs more affordable housing and rental properties.

Janine Baalbergen
By
Janine Baalbergen

Editor, Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua District Council has found a way to promote affordable housing: just build smaller ones and make the consent process for smaller dwellings faster and cheaper for developers.

More people are now subdividing their sections,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.