Horowhenua AP&I Association gives green light for show despite Covid-19

Strong woman competition Horowhenua AP&I Show 2021

Horowhenua's AP&I Show will go ahead next January, its organising committee decided last week, provided we remain at orange in the traffic light system.

Scanning in the QR code and your vaccine pass are conditions of entry and mask wearing is encouraged.

It is a great opportunity for townies to meet the rural dwellers and if it all does go ahead Horowhenua will be privileged as so many other similar events around the country have been cancelled.

It is anticipated competitors in the various sections, from sheep shearing to dog trials, sheep and other animal sections will be huge in 2022 because of cancellations elsewhere. Competitors will be jumping at the chance to compete.

Aiden Grant chopped wood and entered the sheep shearing, too, at the 2021 Horowhenua AP&I Show.

Levin had only 1300 residents in 1906 when the AP&I show began. Its rural community surrounding the town had 6602 residents, on the other hand, and stretched from the Manawatū River down to Paekakariki.

Means of transport included horses and the train, roads such as there were, were mostly unsealed and footpaths a mess of soggy soil in wet weather.

Electricity was unknown, so doing the washing and cooking meals were manual labour using coal or wood to heat water and food. Many a house had only compacted earth for a floor and much of the region was still covered in native bush.

Basil Gardener was the first mayor of the newly formed Levin Borough in 1906 and the first secretary of the Agricultural and Pastoral Association, set up in the same year.

This Pastoral Association aimed to "improve stock, crops and husbandry and to better rural life for farmers and their families", writes Marjorie Law in her history of the Horowhenua AP&I Show, On Parade.

"There were debates on schools and their curriculum, insect pests and noxious weeds, manures and country telephones – anything that affected the farmer and farming."

Much has changed since then and today's biggest challenge is Covid-19, which may result in the show being abandoned for 2022, something that hasn't happened since WWII.

Three large landowners, John Kebbell of Ōhau, John Davies of Koputuroa, and John R MacDonald of Heatherlee, were the driving force behind the formation of the association.

Roland Smith in action at Horowhenua AP&I Show 2021. He took out the Open final.

The first show was held in 1907 at the Levin Racecourse. This show also had a vegetable competition and the home industries section had 20 classes.

The livestock display also included an 'exhibition only' offering of stud stock from the Weraroa Experimental Farm. This farm was situated on a site previously occupied by a state farm, set up in 1894, to provide training and work for unskilled and unemployed men.

Only partially successful, it became an experimental farm from 1900 to 1928 and was called Central Development Farm, hence CD Farm Rd.

In 1924 and 1925 there was a big campaign to attract a proposed agricultural college and dairy research institute to the area, leading to the area feeling snubbed in favour of Palmerston North. The then Levin mayor was very unpopular locally when he decided to attend the opening ceremony of the college, which would later become Massey University.

In the early years the show was held on a Wednesday in February, Wednesdays being an early closing day for many businesses, with Saturday being a normal trading day with some businesses staying open until late.

Everyone from out of town arrived by train and so did much of the livestock. The 1912 catalogue details arrival and departure times of trains on show day, from both Wellington and Palmerston North.

In 1924 the association became affiliated to the Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand. By 1927 the show was held over two days. A veterinary surgeon and a plain-clothed detective, as well as uniformed policemen to control traffic, were present at the request of the organising committee, Majorie Law writes in her book.

Paul Vanner from Taranaki with his champion jersey cow at the 2021 AP&I Show.

That year the show made a £30 profit, but the association had a loss of £55, having to write off £119 in unrecoverable subscriptions.

In 1929 steer riding and catering by a ladies committee were introduced. In 1930 the Boys and Girls Agricultural Clubs were started.

Over the years fundraising events were held, such as a gymkhana in 1930 and dances in various halls.

In 1939 St John's Ambulance had a first aid squad at the show for the first time. They dealt with 17 injuries and received a donation of two guineas. At the AGM the association secretary received back pay of £35, money owed going back a few years. He also got a £25 bonus.

No shows were held between 1942 and 1945, while in 1946 a Victory Show was held. A competition among committee members to see who could win the most new members was initiated, resulting in 264 new members.

The show was moved to its current grounds on Tiro Tiro Rd in 1953 and this involved the removal of several buildings from the racecourse. The first show on the new grounds was held in 1954.

In 1956 the 50th jubilee was held. Unfortunately, heavy rain turned the showgrounds into a quagmire with 8000 people treading through mud on the Saturday.

Then, as is now, much of the work done on the grounds comes from volunteer labour. Ploughing of the oval, creating the mound that surrounds the oval as well as painting roofs, were some of the initial jobs.

The first grand parade may have been held in 1957. In the 1960s several winter shows were held and in 1962 the AGM decided to change the name to Horowhenua Agricultural, Pastoral and Industrial Association.

The diamond jubilee was held in 1966 and the following year the association had 1200 members. Other organisations used the showgrounds over the years, including the 1988 Girl Guide Jamboree, hosting 4000 girls and 400 adults.

Over the century all sorts of attractions have gone and gone at the show, from the Miss Horowhenua contest, to steer riding, tug o' war, entertainment, sideshows, merry-go rounds, and rodeo, the pony raffle, highland dancing and a dog show, shearing and woodcutting.

The showgrounds are home to many clubs from the kennel club to tae kwon do. It hosts a gym and an after-school programme. The Event Centre has been hosting a vaccination clinic, and is the venue for the Vintage Car Club events and the Age-on-the Go show each year.

Entry into the show will cost $12 for adults and $5 for kids under 15. Preschoolers have free entry. You can save a bit of money by buying a family pass, which gives entry to two adults and two children and will cost $30. Single entry show tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids under 15. Preschoolers have free entry.

More information can be found online: https://www.levinapishow.co.nz/