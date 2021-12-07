True meaning of Christmas celebrated a little differently this year

A beautiful nativity scene created for the Salvation Army Levin to remind our community of the original message about Christmas. Photo / Nikki Carroll

A beautiful nativity scene created for the Salvation Army Levin to remind our community of the original message about Christmas. Photo / Nikki Carroll

The Salvation Army Levin has had to make changes to the way they are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ this Christmas, due to restrictions with the Covid-19 Protection Framework (the traffic light system).

Spokeswoman Debra Bishop said, "With this whole Covid situation ... we are unable to have the Avenue of Trees or our Christmas Eve Concert this year."

The Christmas Avenue of Trees is an annual event run in conjunction with Harvey Bowler Funeral Services Festival of Lights, and in previous years more than 2000 people attended over the three evenings it runs for.

Captain Ben Schischka, of Levin's Salvation Army Corp, said the Christmas Eve concert is also extremely popular, with over 250 people in attendance last year.

Covid-19 affected Christmas Eve services for the Salvation Army Corps Levin means pre-registration required, or viewing via a Facebook livestream. Image / Supplied

"As a church community, we have made the decision that we will not be requiring vaccine passports for gatherings to celebrate the Christmas message," said Captain Schischka, "so this means we are limited to a maximum of 50 people [at our events]."

Wanting to still portray the true meaning of Christmas to the whole community, the Levin Corps were very grateful for an offer of a life-size nativity scene in silhouette from Wellington man Ron Marshall.

Marshall, who grew up in Ōhau and attended the Levin Corps in his early years, had built the nativity scene out of plywood and reinforcing rods a couple of years ago for the Wellington City Salvation Army Corps.

"They couldn't use it this year, so I decided to get my brother Mick to help me bring it up ... so it could go up on the Levin Corps roof," said Marshall.

Mick Marshall getting some help to put up the life-size nativity scene his brother Ron has created on the roof of the Salvation Army hall in Durham St. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Ron has also built a star which when lit up makes the nativity scene visible from Durham St through to Queen St.

Captain Schischka said the corps will be putting on two sittings of a Christmas Carol service on Christmas Eve.

"We are inviting the community to join us for a live service at either 6pm or 7.15pm [on Friday, December 24]. No vaccine passport is required, but as we are limited to 50 people per service, there is a need to pre-register."

If you wish to attend one of the services go to the Salvation Army Levin Facebook page and click on the link provided to register - https://www.facebook.com/LevinSalvationArmy.



Or you can watch the live stream of either service via the Facebook page on Christmas Eve.