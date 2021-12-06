Santa brunch becomes drive-by delivery due to Covid-19

The Foxton Lions Club helpers for last weekend's drive-by deliveries - Santa Claus, Mother Christmas and three cheeky elves. Photo / Celina Eves

The Foxton Lions Club has been hosting a brunch with Santa for local children on the first weekend of December for more than 30 years.

But Covid-19 and the traffic-light system made it impossible to host it this year, so they had to come up with an alternative plan.

Jan-Maree Hayes, AKA Mother Christmas, said that because a lot of local clubs were having to cancel children's Christmas events, the Lions wanted to find a way to help those families in the community who struggle at this time of year.

"We were determined to make this happen," she said, "so we decided to do drive-by deliveries of goodie bags and gifts for the children."

The Santa brunch usually has up to 100 children involved, from babies to 10 years old, but because of the change in plans, numbers had to be kept to a maximum of 50.

"We made the decision after the announcement on November 29 [to change plans], then I texted all the people who had booked their children in to get addresses for delivery," Hayes said.

On Thursday, December 2, Hayes and her elf helpers spent the day shopping for gifts and treats, then Friday was all about present wrapping, with delivery starting at 10.30am on the Saturday.

"I just wanted to say a big well done to Santa," said Hayes, "with our usual brunch event he is just needed for a couple of hours, but with the deliveries he was busy pretty much all day."

Foxton Lions Club wanted to say a special thanks to their major sponsor for the event, Levin Mitre 10, as well as to all their members who volunteered to help with each step leading up to delivery day.

"We've got everything crossed that we can host our usual brunch with Santa next year," said Hayes, even though the changed event was really well received by the Horowhenua community.