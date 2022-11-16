Horowhenua District Council has just set wages for elected members, and there ain't much of an increase for some.

The wage pie is bigger but an increase in seats at the Horowhenua District Council table means the slices are smaller.

A recent increase of elected members from 11 to 13 following a routine representative review has effectively resulted in a wage freeze for some at the council table.

The total wage pool for all councils was determined by a Renumeration Authority, which this year capped HDC's total wage pool at $514,833, to be dished fairly among elected members in recognition of their various roles.

While it represents an almost 16 per cent increase from the total pool of $445,804 at last remuneration reset, each councillor won't be getting anything like that as a proportionate base wage increase.

Last term elected members received a base rate of $38,300. This time around they'll get $38,709 - less than they might have reasonably expected had the number of elected members remained the same.

Mayor Bernie Wanden was paid $138,006 last year and this time around will get a small increase to $141,395, based on set criteria.

All mayoral salaries in New Zealand were independently set by the authority, using set criteria, and were separate from the remuneration pool which was determined by HDC.

Newly appointed deputy mayor David Allan will receive a base salary of $65,806, in recognition of workload.

Meanwhile, the different roles within council committees were formerly established at an HDC meeting this week, with chairs and deputy chairs of those committees appointed.

Mayor Wanden said each committee played an important role in the decision making process and were structured accordingly.

"The chair for each committee of council has been appointed based on skills, experience and knowledge they bring to the table, with a focus on meeting our community's needs," he said.

"I am confident that both chairs and committee members for each portfolio will work well together to ensure accountability, transparency and fairness."

"The committees are inclusive, pairing experienced councillors with newly elected members so learning and development is complemented with fresh eyes and energy."

Mayor Bernie will chair the Chief Executive Employment and Performance, and Community Wellbeing committees, and is a member of the Risk and Assurance, Hearings and Regulatory, Community Funding and Recognition committees.

Cr Jennings will chair the Risk and Assurance Committee and the District Plan Steering Group, Cr Brannigan will chair the District Licensing Committee and the Capital Projects Delivery Steering Group, deputy mayor Allan will chair the Hearings and Regulatory Committee and Cr Tukapua will chair the Community Funding and Recognition Committee.

Council meetings this triennium have been moved to a 1pm start time, taking place every six weeks on Wednesday beginning November 23.

Horowhenua District Council Committees:

Risk and Assurance Committee:

Chair: Sam Jennings. Deputy Chair: Paul Olsen. Members: Alan Young, Jonathan Procter, Clint Grimstone, Mayor Bernie Wanden, plus two Independent Members.

Community Wellbeing Committee:

Chair: Mayor Bernie Wanden. Members: Nina Hori Te Pa, Clint Grimstone.

Chief Executive Employment and Performance Committee:

Chair: Mayor Bernie Wanden. Deputy Chair: David Allan. Members: Piri-Hira Tukapua, Paul Olsen, Sam Jennings.

Hearings and Regulatory Committee: Chair: David Allan. Deputy Chair: Piri-Hira Tukapua. Members: Justin Tamihana, Sam Jennings, Mayor Bernie Wanden.

Community Funding and Recognition Committee:

Chair: Piri-Hira Tukapua. Deputy: Rogan Boyle. Members: David Allan, Alan Young, Nina Hori Te Pa, Mayor Bernie Wanden.

District Licensing Committee: Chair: Ross Brannigan. Deputy: Justin Tamihana, DLC Panel.

District Plan Steering Group: Chair: Sam Jennings. Members: Piri-Hira Tukapua, Dave Barker, Juston Tamihana, Clint Grimstone.

Capital Projects Delivery Steering Group: Chair: Ross Brannigan. Members: Dave Barker, Sam Jennings, Rogan Boyle.