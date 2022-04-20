Ama McNatt is the new co-ordinator of the Ever-Changing Art Space, located in Levin Mall, pictured here with artwork from Poroutawhao School junior students. Photo / Nikki Carroll

The Ever-Changing Art Space, located in Levin Mall, aims to bring art to the community and give local artists the opportunity to have their work displayed in public.

Originally established in July 2018 by local artist Vicky Millman in conjunction with the Levin Waiopehu Lions Club, the art space is now being co-ordinated by another local artist, Ama McNatt.

The Ever-Changing Art Space features art from all ages and abilities and is often sourced from local schools, preschools, art classes and art groups.

The current display has adorable art from Poroutawhao School's Year 1 to 3 students on one side with beautiful and unique channelled light language pen and ink art pieces from local spiritualist/artist Marigold on the other side.

New co-ordinator Ama has been an artist all her life. Born in the USA and moving to New Zealand 20 years ago, Ama moved to Levin from the Hutt Valley mid 2021. Earlier this year she happened to see a post on a community Facebook page from Vicky, looking for someone to take over co-ordinating the art space.

Ama's own artistic endeavours include Dungeon and Dragons miniatures and creating dreamcatchers and she is keen to introduce more 3D art into the Ever-Changing Art Space.

"I'd love to display more non-paper/canvas art… like handmade jewellery, wall décor, quilted art," she said, "while still displaying art from local schoolchildren as well."

The Levin Waiopehu Lions Club remain committed to staying involved with the project, as they regard this as yet another means of giving back to the local community.

Ama is hoping to get enough interest to be able to rotate the display every two to three weeks.

If you are a local artist looking for an opportunity to promote your work, you can get in touch with Ama McNatt through Facebook - Ever-Changing Art Space or via email - levinwaiopehulionsclub@gmail.com.