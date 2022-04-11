Horowhenua Art Society will have works on sale this weekend to raise money for Ukraine war victims.

Scores of established local artists have contributed works to the cause, resulting in a collection of work that would brighten anyone's day.

The works featured sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine. There is an irony in the symbolism, as sunflowers have long been recognised as representing happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity and peace.

A painting up for sale at HART, with proceeds going to Ukraine appeal.

HART president Vicky Webster said the society was heartened with the response. In addition to the works put forward for sale, a percentage of sale any existing works sold on the day would also go towards the Save The Children appeal.

Hart's media liaison Bernard Long said the idea came from a brainstorming session of the committee to see what they could do to help Ukraine.

"We want to do our bit. It's dreadful what is happening," he said.

Horowhenua Arts Society president Vicky Webster and media liaison officer Bernard Long with the sunflower-inspired paintings put forward for an Ukraine appeal.

HART has the works on display at their Bath Street gallery and workshop. It also has a display of works at BNZ Levin leading up to this weekend's sale.

The sale would be held on Saturday between 10am and 2pm.