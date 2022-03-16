Arty Vicky and her fifth Chorus Cabinet Artwork mural, Skate the Rainbow, which represents the concept that doing something you love can turn a day from grey to bright. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Arty Vicky and her fifth Chorus Cabinet Artwork mural, Skate the Rainbow, which represents the concept that doing something you love can turn a day from grey to bright. Photo / Nikki Carroll

One of the fabulous artistic features found around town is the Chorus Cabinet Artwork, and resident artist Vicky Millman (aka Arty Vicky) has recently completed another cabinet, on Weraroa Rd, opposite Levin North School.

Chorus' cabinet art initiative began in 2010 with a test pilot in Auckland to try to reduce the amount of vandalism to telecommunications cabinets.

The initiative proved so successful it was extended throughout the country and now on average 100 murals are completed a year.

This is the fifth cabinet Arty Vicky has completed in the past four years, after seeing a Horowhenua District Council advert in 2018, asking local artists to submit an image for consideration.

Arty Vicky's fantasy artwork pieces, currently available for sale at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts shop in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Having been crafty since childhood, Arty Vicky moved into art/painting about 20 years ago and has developed a particular passion for Wearable Arts.

"I'm very proud to say I also have a number of pieces of my [fantasy/magical art] work on display in the NZ Academy of Fine Arts [shop] in Wellington at the moment and have even sold some."

In 2020, Arty Vicky's application for the cabinet art was turned down under the usual process, "then Kim Stewart [from HDC] got in touch to say that Chorus had special funding for Rainbow art supporting the LGBTQA+ community".

Now Arty Vicky's beautiful rainbow fantail has pride of place on the corner of Oxford and Queen streets, outside the Professionals Real Estate building.

Arty Vicky's 2020 Chorus Cabinet Artwork mural, a rainbow fantail, which was funded as part of Chorus's support of the LGBTQA+ community. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Her submission in September 2021 was another rainbow-themed artwork and, with Covid restrictions as well as personal health issues, has taken about six months to complete.

The mural is titled Skate the Rainbow and the belief behind the concept is doing something you love can help lift you out of a grey day, as well as representing skateboarding as an inclusive activity, no matter your skin colour or sexual identity.

"This mural suggests that skating can lift spirits and make a gloomy day feel great," said Arty Vicky, having spent 10 years in a support role utilising art to help people dealing with mental health issues.

She is also a founding member of the Creative Arts Collective in Levin, which welcomes people of all abilities who are interested in any pursuing any type of art form – check out the group's Facebook page for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/Creative-Arts-Collective-Levin-108781358367166

"For me it's about creating things that I love and helping to teach and support people on their own artistic journey."