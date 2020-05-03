Nathan McColl at Ross McColl Cars is selling cars again.

GOLOCAL

At Ross McColl cars all staff that are able are back at work under alert level 3.

"Our workshop and car groomer are working. We have had new stock move into the yard. We even sold a few cars last week," said owner Nathan McColl.

During level 4 the workshop did a few essential repair for essential workers but that had been minor, he said. McColl said he had made the most of the lockdown personally.

"Living near the beach in Paekakariki was very peaceful and relaxing."

The car yard on the corner of Oxford St and Tyne St reopened last Tuesday.

"We had good guidance from the Motor Traders Association about safety tips and social distancing."

That includes wiping down cars and car keys before and after a test drive and keeping their distance.

"A lot can be done online from car yard inquiries via the website to banking, but people are coming in to have a look, but not too many," McColl said.

"The whole town feels like people are taking it slowly and carefully. We'll have to see how the next few months go, but the quicker we can go back to normality the better."

He said they do what they have always done: look after their customers, provide great service, go the extra mile if needed.

"We are rotating the stock in the yard and keep updating the pictures on the website of the new cars in the yard."

You can find Ross McColl Cars at 354 Oxford St, Levin.

http://www.rmcars.co.nz, ph (06) 367 5414, email: sales@rmcars.co.nz