Kimberley Gardens has gone online.

With most businesses forced to close their premises in alert level 4, creative thinking has come from the business community to stay connected to their audiences.

One such business is Kimberley Gardens.

With a lightning fast response, Kimberley Gardens set up a social media presence and online ordering system as soon as lockdown hit - no mean feat when your business operated very differently before Covid-19.

You can now order fresh produce from their website or via phone, and get your order delivered straight to your front door, or pick up with contactless payment.

Check out their website (https://kimberleygardenslevin.com/) .

The Government has boosted cashflow support for small businesses affected by Covid-19. They will now provide interest free loans for a year to small businesses affected by the Covid-19 economic shock to support their immediate cashflow needs and meet fixed costs.

The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme will provide assistance of up to $100,000 to firms employing 50 or fewer full time equivalent employees.

The Government has announced a further set of tax proposals to help businesses manage the impacts of Covid-19.

These include greater flexibility for taxpayers for tax deadlines, changes to the tax loss continuity rules and a tax loss carry-back scheme.

To find out how it might apply to your business, check out the Inland Revenue's tax changes to support businesses article.

Local businesses that have reopened under alert level 3 include:

The Greenery

The Garden Depot

Raewyn's

Five Star Takeaways

Belly Busters

Kaffir Lime

Taper

The Brown Butter Kitchen

Cafe Anatolia

Star of India

Mrs Nubbs - Foxton

Little White Rabbit - Foxton

Reg's takeaway - Foxton

The George Café

If you want your business added to the list email: lizi@littlekowhai.co.nz. The Horowhenu New Zealand Trust is planning to start a website or Facebook page listing all businesses that are open.

Levin New World has been busy expanding their delivery service throughout alert Level 4, and has made a video.

The Central Economic Development Agency's team of Business Growth Advisors provide advice and connections with the right expertise to work through business concerns. They can connect with information and services, including support through the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Regional Business Partner (RBP) programme.

For a summary of the Governments support package for Covid-19, and the key links and information, from workplace preparedness to tax relief and more, visit CEDA.nz. There is a list of the key resources to help navigate and access the right information.

Contact CEDA to find out how they can support you and your business by contacting business.enquiry@ceda.nz or 0800 233 278.

Some of the ways CEDA can help include:

Connecting you to professional service providers to help with issues such as cash flow management, business continuity management, HR support, marketing.

Providing you with relevant and up-to-date information on how and where to access Government support, including navigating the Wage Subsidy Scheme and the recently announced Business Finance Guarantee Scheme.

Assisting Māori businesses on Government support.

Providing you with an experienced business mentor for additional guidance over the next 12 months. Business mentors come with specific skills and are matched depending on your needs.

Facilitating funding for Research and Development including project grants.

Sign up to Business Mentors New Zealand to be matched with an experienced business mentor who can provide guidance for 12 months. The programme fee has been waived during the Covid-19 pandemic: www.businessmentors.org.nz/small-business-mentoring