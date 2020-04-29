My Ride Levin had to keep operating during lockdown as an essential service, and had adopted safety measures for alert level 3.

A Levin cycle shop was kept busy during level 4 coronavirus lockdown last month fixing wheelchairs, mobility scooters and hiring out crutches to people who had broken bones.

My Ride Levin proved to be an essential service as well as a bike shop, as it also hired or repaired a number of essential devices including wheelchairs, medical beds, crutches and mobility scooters.

GOLOCAL

The team at My Ride had to keep working during level 4 lockdown with essential repairs, and also providing equipment to assist people to stay mobile as they recovered from broken limbs.

My Ride Levin owner Lisa Horn said only essential work was done under level 4 lockdown, which in many instances included emergency repairs to mobility scooters, wheelchairs and mobility beds that had failed.

"Those types of equipment are essential for keeping people in their own homes and out of hospitals and resthomes, where they would have had to go into quarantine," she said.

"We work closely with caregivers and we've been able to help keep a lot of people in their own home."

Horn said My Ride also hired crutches, knee scooters and shower stools for people who had broken bones during lockdown.

For some, a mobility scooter was their only form of transport to get items like groceries, and a flat tyre meant they were dangerous to operate.

"We've had a couple a day," she said.

If ever a member of staff had to go into a home, they wore the correct PPE gear.

There were also businesses like postal workers delivering mail on bicycles that were classed as essential workers, and their mode of transport often needed urgent attention.

When New Zealand moved to level 3 in its response to the coronavirus outbreak last week it allowed My Ride to set up a contactless click and collect system where customers could either phone, text, email, or use a side door.

Horn said that included erecting a perspex screen allowing them to talk to customers without compromising their respective bubbles, and a purpose-made drop off area where customers could leave their repairs.

"We can talk under the screen and get details and then the bikes are placed in a stand out the back," she said.

Horn said it was a case of adapting the business to fit within the strict health guidelines set down.

All equipment was then sanitised and left to dry before entering the workshop, and again cleaned using disinfectant before pick up or drop off.

Meanwhile, Horn said she was heartened to see so many people out biking and walking during level 4, provided they were able to keep their distance and not stray to far from their bubbles.

She said it was important to exercise.

"It was probably good for everyone's mental health, too. I hope it continues," she said.

During the lockdown she said they were mindful of keeping a diary of all customer details of anyone they had come into contact with, while they had also given advice over the phone.