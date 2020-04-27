Horowhenua District Council is opening more services, though all council facilities remain closed.

Horowhenua District Council has said its contractors will pick up kerbside recycling again from next week, Monday 4 May. While many of its staff continue to work from home, more services will be resuming.

Transfer stations will be open to the public for general and green waste but not recycling. Restrictions will apply (no more than two vehicles in at a time, no cash payment available).

Car registration numbers will be recorded for contact tracing.

Static recycling stations will remain closed.

Council rubbish bags can be bought from the supermarket and the Shannon Four Square.

The council buildings will still be closed but you can reach them by email at enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz or by phone on 06 366 0999.

The Call Centre hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 5pm, and 9.30am to 5pm on Wednesdays. All phone calls outside these hours will be answered by our After hours service.

Parks, reserves and cemeteries remain open, but playgrounds,sports grounds and most public toilets are closed as are all libraries, pools and community centres and halls.

Mowing and general maintenance will resume. Litter bins will continue to be emptied.

Loans on all books, magazines, DVDs and jigsaws have been extended, so please keep any items you have on loan at home. There will be no fines for any items returned late while all community centres are closed due to Covid-19.

Parking services have stopped. Parking is currently free.

Please avoid touching or using the parking meters.

If you have parking compliance complaints please contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz