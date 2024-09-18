It’s a case of less is more in Shannon currently, with the Shannon community leading the way with its water conservation efforts.
Horowhenua District Council commercial infrastructure general manager Daniel Haigh said the town’s reticulated water network has met performance measures under the Infrastructure Leakage Index – a worldwide benchmark for water supply networks - for the first time since records began.
He said the index measures how much water in the network is lost via leaks, by comparing the ratio between current real water losses over unavoidable real losses.
The council rolled out the start of water meter installation in Shannon in March this year, as at the time it was the water supply with the highest leakage.
Water quality conservation and supply lead Albert Hoffmann, or The Leak Geek as he has become known, is leading the rollout of water meters across the district. Approximately 27% of the district has had the new smart water meters installed since the project started.