The secretary of the Horowhenua Philatelic Society has received an award for service from the New Zealand Philatelic Federation.

Margaret Clarke’s interest in philately started in her childhood when she received stamps from Great Britain from her English grandmother.

While she is still interested in British stamps today, she also collects stamps from Mongolia and Tuvan.

The New Zealand Philatelic Federation grants up to six of these awards each year to members of philatelic societies throughout the country.

Horowhenua Society president Peter Holmes said the society nominated Clarke, who joined the Horowhenua Philatelic Society in 2012 and became secretary a year later, for the award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to philately in the district.