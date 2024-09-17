Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Margaret Clarke honoured for outstanding service by NZ Philatelic Federation

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Horowhenua Philatelic Society secretary Margaret Clarke receives the award for service from executive member of the New Zealand Philatelic Federation, Colin Dyer.

Horowhenua Philatelic Society secretary Margaret Clarke receives the award for service from executive member of the New Zealand Philatelic Federation, Colin Dyer.

The secretary of the Horowhenua Philatelic Society has received an award for service from the New Zealand Philatelic Federation.

Margaret Clarke’s interest in philately started in her childhood when she received stamps from Great Britain from her English grandmother.

While she is still interested in British stamps today, she also collects stamps from Mongolia and Tuvan.

The New Zealand Philatelic Federation grants up to six of these awards each year to members of philatelic societies throughout the country.

Horowhenua Society president Peter Holmes said the society nominated Clarke, who joined the Horowhenua Philatelic Society in 2012 and became secretary a year later, for the award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to philately in the district.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As secretary, she provides the committee with excellent, efficient administration, organisational and communications skills which are pivotal to the success of our small and motivated society. She is efficient and friendly, always willing to help our members, which is what holds our membership together. All of our members endorsed the nomination and we are delighted with her success.”

Holmes said Clarke plays a key role in promoting the Horowhenua Philatelic Society and philately in general within the wider community.

He said she also organises members’ participation in philatelic exhibitions and events within the Wellington and Manawatū regions, which “helps the society to develop and maintain beneficial relationships with other societies”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“She is highly regarded by Horowhenua Philatelic Society members as well as among other community groups within the Kāpiti, Manawatū and Wellington regions, where she actively participates.”

The Horowhenua Philatelic Society meets at 7.30pm on the second Monday of the month at the Uniting Church, 87 Oxford St, Levin.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle