Dewar, who started plumbing eight years ago, enjoys his work.
“When I was at high school I helped out a family friend and then I got into the industry straight after I finished school and I’ve never looked back.”
“It’s great work and you also learn skills that can benefit yourself and others.”
While Dewar was unsure if he would compete next year, he encouraged other young plumbers to have a go.
“It’s a cool experience and you meet a great bunch of guys. It’s a good trip and an opportunity to develop yourself and your skill set.”
Plumbing World chief executive Rob Kidd was impressed by the quality of young plumbers in the competition.
“Every year the standards get higher and higher — and this has been no exception.”
While Dewar finished in third place, he originally wasn’t meant to be at the competition at all, having been runner-up in the Lower North Island qualifying event. Louis Devine of Thompson Plumbing and Gas Ltd had been the winner, but stood down from the competition before the final, as he had a more important date in his diary — he and his wife Tayla were expecting their baby to be born around the same time.
Devine and Tayla welcomed a baby boy, Hugo (7lb 6oz) on October 16. Hugo and Tayla are doing well.
“It’s going good. It’s an amazing experience that makes it all worth it. We’re still figuring out the sleep cycle but we are getting there.”