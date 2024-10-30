Competitors had to fully pipe and set up a shower, hot water cylinder, toilet, and hand basin for a bathroom. The day before, Dewar had to complete a panel interview and written theory test.

This isn’t his first time on the national stage; Dewar finished second at last year’s national event.

“They had changed it up a bit from last year but it was great to have that previous experience. I had a rough idea of what to expect.”

Dewar, who started plumbing eight years ago, enjoys his work.

“When I was at high school I helped out a family friend and then I got into the industry straight after I finished school and I’ve never looked back.”

“It’s great work and you also learn skills that can benefit yourself and others.”

While Dewar was unsure if he would compete next year, he encouraged other young plumbers to have a go.

“It’s a cool experience and you meet a great bunch of guys. It’s a good trip and an opportunity to develop yourself and your skill set.”

Plumbing World chief executive Rob Kidd was impressed by the quality of young plumbers in the competition.

“Every year the standards get higher and higher — and this has been no exception.”

While Dewar finished in third place, he originally wasn’t meant to be at the competition at all, having been runner-up in the Lower North Island qualifying event. Louis Devine of Thompson Plumbing and Gas Ltd had been the winner, but stood down from the competition before the final, as he had a more important date in his diary — he and his wife Tayla were expecting their baby to be born around the same time.

Louis and Tayla Devine with their newborn son, Hugo. Louis had been selected to compete at the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year competition but stepped down due to Hugo's due date being the same as the competition.

Devine and Tayla welcomed a baby boy, Hugo (7lb 6oz) on October 16. Hugo and Tayla are doing well.

“It’s going good. It’s an amazing experience that makes it all worth it. We’re still figuring out the sleep cycle but we are getting there.”

Devine was pleased to hear of Dewar’s third-place finish.

“I’m proud of him. He’s a great competitor and it’s good to hear he did well.”