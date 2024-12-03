“The family have been advised of the charge and were happy to hear the news,” he said.

This is a huge step in the investigation but it is only the beginning. he said.

“We know there are others involved and the investigation team will be working hard to bring further closure for the family.”

Thompson wanted to thank members of the public who provided information to assist police in identifying and locating the person believed to be involved.

Muaūpoko Park, Lake Horowhenua, was closed after a man was located deceased in a building on October 17. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A 23-year-old man was due to appear before the Levin District Court today on a charge of murder.

This man was previously arrested and remanded in custody on other charges and will appear in court today on those also.

The building Albert was understood to have been found in was burnt down shortly after the discovery, Stuff earlier reported.

“Police continue to appeal for information, if you witnessed suspicious activity in the area or have any information that may assist police in our investigation, not yet reported to us, please contact get in touch,” Thompson said.

Information can be given via 105 either online or over the phone.

The reference file number is 241017/7823.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.