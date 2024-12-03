A man has been charged with murder after 56-year-old Robert Nattie Albert was found dead in a building at a Levin Park earlier this year.
Police are warning there are more people involved in the death, and they will be working hard to “bring further closure” to Albert’s family.
A homicide investigation was launched after Albert was found in Muaūpoko Park at Lake Horowhenua on the evening of October 17, Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said.
Thompson, the Manawatū area investigations manager, said his team of investigators had “worked diligently to comb through CCTV footage and other information from members of the public”, and this work had resulted in a murder charge being filed.