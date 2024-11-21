Muaūpoko Park, Lake Horowhenua was closed after a man was found dead in a building last month.

A man found dead in a Levin park last month died from a gunshot, police have revealed.

A homicide investigation was launched after Robert Albert was found dead in a building in Muaūpoko Park, Lake Horowhenua, on October 17.

“A postmortem and scene examination was completed, and police can now reveal he died from his injuries sustained from a gunshot wound,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said today.

“A large amount of CCTV footage has been seized from around the Lake Horowhenua area which is being examined.

“Information from people who were in the area at the time continues to come in, and we would like to thank those who have reported information to date.