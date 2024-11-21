Advertisement
Robert Albert found dead in Muaūpoko Park, Lake Horowhenua - police appeal for more information

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Muaūpoko Park, Lake Horowhenua was closed after a man was found dead in a building last month.

A man found dead in a Levin park last month died from a gunshot, police have revealed.

A homicide investigation was launched after Robert Albert was found dead in a building in Muaūpoko Park, Lake Horowhenua, on October 17.

“A postmortem and scene examination was completed, and police can now reveal he died from his injuries sustained from a gunshot wound,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said today.

“A large amount of CCTV footage has been seized from around the Lake Horowhenua area which is being examined.

“Information from people who were in the area at the time continues to come in, and we would like to thank those who have reported information to date.

“This information is critical while we work to confirm the reasons that vehicles, which have been identified in CCTV, were in the Lake Horowhenua area.”

Thompson said police had spoken to several people who were at the lake on October 16 and 17.

“From their statements and CCTV, we know that there are still people that haven’t come forward yet.

“I urge anyone that was at Lake Horowhenua on the 16th and 17th especially in the evening of the 16th and early hours of the 17th to come forward so your vehicle and presence can be eliminated from our investigation,” Thompson said.

The public can report information to police online or by calling 105 and reference file number: 241017/7823.

