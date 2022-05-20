One oak tree survived, while its neighbour was uprooted and had to be cut down after the tornado.

Levin is pulling out all stops to help friends and neighbours affected by Friday's tornado that cut a path right through Levin, damaged close to 50 houses, ripping up trees and flattening fences.

Council staff, contractors, emergency workers, linesmen and arborists, St John's staff are all out there to do their bit but many others are lending a hand wherever they can, despite the horrendous weather.

"It is amazing, they are out there in the pouring rain clearing debris," said AP&I Show secretary Jill Timms.

The tornado went right through the showgrounds, flattening at least one building and ripping up many trees.

The tornado's path through Levin.

"Some of the houses around here look much worse, but people are still out here and helping us from our own volunteers to neighbours. Great community spirit and much appreciated," Timms said.

One Horowhenua Chronicle staff member said she heard the tornado go right by her house and feared the worst.

"I thought this is it: there goes our roof, but no, apart from some garden furniture being pushed up the steps to the deck, we are okay. It was very frightening though. So loud."

The brand new arena for Levin's Riding for Disabled was also affected. Monumental trees near its clubhouse and parking area/entry have also been snapped like twigs.

Horowhenua is about to open a Mayoral Relief Fund to support those affected by the tornado.

A welfare support centre has been set up in the Youth Space in Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Bath St, Levin. Welfare officers are working to secure accommodation for those that have been displaced. Council has already received 10 welfare calls.

The rapid response caravan has been moved to the Levin Fire and Emergency Station.

Mitre Ten is offering free tarpaulins to those with leaky or missing roofs.

Many fences were no match for the tornado that rages through Levin on Friday May 20.

Drone footage shows about 30-50 houses have suffered damage, with further damage to many more fences and other property. Of those, six properties have been severely damaged, eight moderately damaged, and 11 with minimal damage.

At 2pm on Friday 662 properties were still without power. The Levin library, Tawa St and the Levin Mall remain closed. Visit outages.electra.co.nz for updates to power supply in the district.

Animal Control is working with the SPCA, picking up and caring for displaced animals. There are reports of loss of some livestock.

Water treatment plants at Shannon and Tokomaru are currently offline due to turbidity. Water storage capacity is sufficient, but as a precaution tankers have been activated for Tokomaru.

Devastation at RDA Levin's new arena at the end of Mako Mako Rd after the May 20 tornado. Photo / Geoff Kane

The Levin Wastewater Treatment Plant has suffered non-critical isolated damage. Foxton Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant is now back online.

If you or your neighbours need help, don't hesitate: please ring HDC at 06 366 0999 and ask for it.