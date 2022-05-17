The scene where four people were killed when their van collided with a truck on State Highway 1 at Kuku, south of Levin in November last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is inviting people to be part of the solution to stop deaths and serious injuries on State Highway 1 between Ōtaki and Levin by sharing their feedback on proposed new speed limits.

In the last five years 15 people have died in crashes on the stretch of SH1, and 44 people were seriously injured, Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said.

"Every person killed on New Zealand's roads is someone's family, friend, loved one. The impact of any loss is devastating," she said.

The current speed limits are being reviewed as part of an effort to prevent people dying and being seriously injured. Along with proposed new speed limits, Waka Kotahi is implementing safety improvements on this section of road.

"We want everyone who uses our roads to get to where they're going safely. People dying or being seriously injured on our roads is preventable. People make mistakes and we need all parts of the transport system to work together to ensure those mistakes don't cost people their lives."

Alongside this speed review, Waka Kotahi is implementing a range of safety improvements between Ōtaki and Levin. These include new median barriers and turnaround points south of Manakau, and side barriers and painted wide centrelines south of Ohau.

Safety improvements were substantially completed at Kuku earlier this year – removing passing lanes in both directions, and adding painted wide centrelines, and widened shoulders. The road surface was also improved, and safe-hit posts and rumble strips installed.

Sections of State Highway 1 south of Levin have been labelled killing fields.

"Along with these safety improvements we're implementing, we're also proposing new speed limits on four sections of State Highway 1 between Ōtaki and Levin. This is a busy road, and it's important speed limits reflect the risks of the road."

Waka Kotahi is asking the community and those that use SH1 between Ōtaki and Levin to have their say on these proposed new speed limits.

Consultation is open from May 18 through until June 15.

People can view the proposed new speed limits and provide feedback by visiting the 'SH1 Ōtaki to Levin speed review' webpage at www.nzta.govt.nz/o2l-speed-review.