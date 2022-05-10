Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Local treasure from 28th Māori Battalion rediscovered after 70 years

5 minutes to read
Joe Martin handed back the Winiata whānau taonga to Private Pataka Winiata's daughter, Sharon MacDonald, on Friday May 6. Photo / Supplied

Joe Martin handed back the Winiata whānau taonga to Private Pataka Winiata's daughter, Sharon MacDonald, on Friday May 6. Photo / Supplied

Horowhenua Chronicle
By Nikki Carroll

Pataka (Pat) Manawamate Winiata, also known as Uncle Hutchie to his Horowhenua whānau, lied about his birth date to sign up to fight in July 1941.

At the time, the minimum age to join the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.