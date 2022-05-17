Summerset by the Ranges resident Marjorie Hall celebrated her 100th birthday in style this month. Photo / Nikki Carroll

In 1922, a few big events occurred in world history - including the first issue of Reader's Digest magazine being published in the United States, and the first public radio broadcast in Britain and France.

Meanwhile, on May 11, a baby girl born in Liverpool, England, would eventually emigrate to New Zealand in the 1960s; and she has celebrated her 100th birthday in Levin this month.

Marjorie Hall's early childhood was spent in Merseyside then, when her mother died in 1932, Marjorie and her younger sister moved to Oxfordshire to live with their aunt.

Birthday girl Marjorie Hall (seated) with party organiser Trish Watson (standing) and HDC Mayor Bernie Wanden. Photo / Nikki Carroll

During World War II, the call went out for English women to either enlist or join the home forces, with Marjorie choosing to work in an aircraft factory assembling parts.

Marjorie married in 1944 and had one son, Robert. In 1960, the family emigrated to Wellington, where Marjorie worked as a seamstress for many years as well as at Wellington Hospital in the sterilising department.

In 1980, Marjorie and her husband moved to Levin and settled into the community here. Passionate about volunteering, Marjorie spent a number of years helping out with the local SPCA and Riding for the Disabled.

Entertainment for Marjorie Hall's 100th birthday celebration was provided by Summerset village residents Robyn Jones and Kevin Watson. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Four years ago, after the death of her husband and at the age of 96, Marjorie decided to buy herself a small unit at the Summerset retirement village in Liverpool St – still wanting to keep her independence, but recognising the need for more support.

Quickly developing a reputation for a cheeky sense of humour and quick wit, Marjorie became a much-loved member of the Summerset by the Ranges family.

Village manager Monique Hughes recalled being fooled by Marjorie's insistence that she regularly took a dip at the local beach, "It took me a few weeks to realise she was telling tall tales."

A rousing round of Happy Birthday from the morning tea attendees preceded Marjorie cutting into her magnificent cake, made by resident Trish Watson. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Village resident Trish Watson decided Marjorie's big birthday needed a special celebration so, utilising her past skills as an event co-ordinator, she organised a spectacular morning tea with assistance from other residents.

With entertainment provided by Robyn Jones and Kevin Watson, also from Summerset, and guests including Mayor Bernie Wanden, who came bearing a beautiful bunch of flowers for the birthday girl, Marjorie's special day was celebrated in style.

After a rousing round of the Happy Birthday song and cutting of the magnificent birthday cake, Marjorie displayed that wicked humour yet again - "One thing about reaching 100 ... you can do what you like and they wait on you."