The event aims to help job seekers find opportunities.

A job expo in Levin next week aims to connect job seekers with employers and work-related course providers.

The Let’s Get Working Job Expo at the Levin Memorial Hall will be filled with 50 exhibitors, including local employers from a wide range of industries who are keen to meet with jobseekers and students considering future work.

Local work-related training providers will also be there to showcase their upcoming courses.

“Securing employment can be life-changing for people and their whānau,” says Mandy Fryer, the Ministry of Social Development client service delivery manager for Horowhenua.

"We know there are jobs out there, and we have clients wanting to work. This is an opportunity for the two groups to meet each other in a relaxed environment.

“The expo will showcase local employment and training opportunities in a friendly and welcoming environment.”

The job expo will be held on November 9.

“We’re suggesting people come along with their friends and whānau and bring with them copies of their CV. Community groups will provide entertainment, and a sausage sizzle will provide some sustenance.

“We’re also excited that security students from Horowhenua Learning Centre are attending to gain some real-life experience by working at the event.”

The event is open to all those looking to find a job, or maybe a new one that has more suitable hours or is closer to home. All three colleges in the Horowhenua District are engaged and are promoting the event to their senior students.

“It’s great having a range of community organisations coming together to create better outcomes for our people and our business,” said Get-Go Workforce adviser Fraser Daysh.

The expo is a collaboration between local teams from the Ministry of Social Development, Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, Get-Go team, Raukawa Whānau Ora, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, Whaioro Trust, Pasifika For Tomorrow, Te Pukenga – UCOL and Horowhenua Learning Centre.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome to attend Let’s Get Working on Wednesday, November 9, from 10am-3pm.