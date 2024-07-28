The environment and nature are the prompts for a new art competition.
Horizons Regional Council has launched a creative arts competition, asking budding artists and writers to show how nature impacts their wellbeing.
The district’s creatives can enter artwork, photographs from within the region or a short story and poem. The competition has three age groups - 13 and under, 18 and under, and open (18-plus), with each category winner to have their work published in Horizons’ SoE report and will receive vouchers to spend at local book and art stores of their choice.
Winners in the school-aged categories will receive vouchers for art and book supplies to pass on to their school. The overall winner will then be selected by an online public vote, with their entry published on the report’s front cover.
Horizons Regional Council science manager Dr Amy Lennard said the entries will help with the five-yearly Horizons’ State of the Environment (SoE) report.