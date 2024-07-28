“Our staff are in the process of developing our next State of Environment Report, which will also highlight the important role of the environment to our wellbeing. That is where this competition comes in. Our environment is often a source of inspiration for arts and design. So, by asking our community to share how nature contributes to their lives via artwork, we can share these creative insights with the wider public in our upcoming report.”

Lennard said nature contributes to people’s wellbeing in many ways.

“Nature provides us with more than resources – it supports our physical, mental and emotional health, our way of life, and our cultural identities. So, we encourage our community get their creative juices flowing and share with us how nature contributes to their wellbeing. The environment might support your cultural identity, and employment or even provide you with a place to play and explore. Alternatively, it could be a place to collect kai, or just feel at peace.”

She said staff are looking forward to seeing entries come in, to get a glimpse of how the community views the connection between environment and wellbeing.

“Whether entries come from a budding photographer, someone studying art at school, an avid writer, or someone who loves to paint on the weekends, as long as we can take an image of the artwork or writing to include in our report, it can be included as an entry.”

Further information and entry details for Horizons’ creative arts competition can be found on the Horizons Regional Council website. Entries close Thursday, September 5, 4pm.