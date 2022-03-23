Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Health Minister Andrew Little hears health concerns of Horowhenua

4 minutes to read
Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden, deputy mayor Jo Mason, Horowhenua New Zealand Trust CE Catriona McKay and chair Anthony Young, Otaki MP Terisa Ngobi and Minister of Health Andrew Little.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden, deputy mayor Jo Mason, Horowhenua New Zealand Trust CE Catriona McKay and chair Anthony Young, Otaki MP Terisa Ngobi and Minister of Health Andrew Little.

Paul Williams
By
Paul Williams

Journalist

Horowhenua's GP crisis could get a shot in the arm as plans for a new health centre in Levin gain momentum.

Health Minister Andrew Little met community leaders in Levin this week, where it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.