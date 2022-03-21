"Older people helping older people" is the underlying concept of SeniorNet Horowhenua - helping locals grasp all the modern technology available these days. Photo / Supplied

"You're never too old to learn new things" is a philosophy Foxton man Alan Maxwell lives by.

Now in his mid-70s, Alan has been part of SeniorNet Horowhenua for about 10 years, after attending a two-year technology course at UCOL in his early 60s.

SeniorNet was first established in Wellington in 1992 and the concept is to bring older adults and technology together in a friendly, fun and stress-free way.

Its original target audience was people over the age of 50 who'd like to learn (more) about technology and what it can do for them.

"We're not professionals," said Alan, "we've just got experience and knowledge in how to use modern technology [like smartphones and iPads]."

Alan liked the concept of "older people helping older people", although these days a lot of grandchildren were just as likely to help their grandparents out with technology issues.

SeniorNet Horowhenua began holding drop-in sessions at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Friday mornings, as well as the already established sessions at Levin Uniting Church on Friday afternoons.

Chairman Neal Perfect then started to run sessions at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton on a Friday morning, which Alan put his hand up to take over.

SeniorNet Horowhenua volunteers have even run technology help sessions at lifestyle village Speldhurst Country Estate in the past year as well.

However, according to Alan, the number of older locals looking for technological help at these drop-in sessions has fallen somewhat over the past decade - "we've obviously taught the people too well, so they don't need our help as much", he said.

The SeniorNet Horowhenua sessions are now open to people of all ages and run every Friday (except public holidays):

10am-12 noon at Te Awahou library, Foxton;

1pm-3pm in a room at the rear of the Levin Uniting Church;

2pm-4pm at Te Takere library, Levin.

If you want to know more about what SeniorNet Horowhenua offers, you can check out their website - https://seniornethorowhenua.weebly.com/ or get in touch with Alan Maxwell on alanfoxton@hotmail.com