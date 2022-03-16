Voyager 2021 media awards
Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua businesses working amid Omicron outbreak

4 minutes to read
Turks Poultry Farm, one of the largest employers in Foxton, able to continue processing during the current Omicron outbreak due to excellent management processes. Photo / Nikki Carroll

The current Covid-19 outbreak is impacting everyone across the Horowhenua district, none less so than businesses with large staff numbers, like Countdown, Turks Poultry Farm and Lewis Farms.

According to a Countdown spokesperson, with the

