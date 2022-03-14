Changes to the visitor policy at MidCentral District Health Board facilities have been introduced in response to increasing community cases of Covid-19.

MidCentral DHB Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said there were 528 new cases of Covid-19 today in the MidCentral rohe (region), of which 20 were in Palmerston North Hospital.

"One of these cases is in ICU where they are being cared for by our team," she said.

There were now a total of 4668 active cases in the MidCentral region, with 1114 in Horowhenua and 265 in Ōtaki.

The policy changes apply to visitors to MidCentral DHB facilities, including Palmerston North Hospital and Horowhenua Health Centre.

Davies said the changes, which are now in effect, worked to reduce the potential for vulnerable patients and staff to be unknowingly exposed to Covid-19 through visitors.

"With Omicron cases quickly increasing across the rohe, we are now allowing one visitor over the age of 12 per patient. They can visit once a day and must visit between 10am and 8pm."

"Our partners in care programme, Mahi Tahi, will continue as usual, however, there are some additional measures in place for both Kaimanaaki (partners in care) and visitors."

Davies says the same rules do not apply to those visiting Covid-19 patients.

"If a Covid-19 positive patient would like visitors, it will be considered on a case-by-case basis in consultation with the identified nurse in charge."

Davies says RAT testing may be required for some patients and visitors to protect the patients who are at greater risk.

"Those attending outpatient appointments will not routinely be expected to have RATs tests. However, there are some services and some clinics where vulnerable patients or certain procedures may make the risk of Omicron transmission higher," she said.

"In these circumstances, we may ask patients to have a RAT test, either before attending or at the clinic. Patients will be notified of this requirement before their appointment where possible or at their visit."

Increasing numbers of presentations at the emergency department have also led to a change.

"Patients being cared for in the emergency department are now only to be accompanied by essential support people, for example a parent/caregiver of a dependent child, or someone providing critical care support."

"We understand that this is a really challenging time for all in our community, and our priority is on ensuring that we can continue to safely provide care to those who need it the most. Our staff appreciate your understanding and support while we do this."

General visitor policy

• One visitor per person over 12, one visit a day between 10am and 8pm.

• Masks are required for all visitors and Kaimanaaki.

• Visitors and Kaimanaaki at our facilities must not have symptoms of, or have tested positive for, Covid-19.

• Screening questions will be asked on arrival, and we will provide appropriate resources (i.e. N95 masks) for those who have chosen not to get vaccinated to ensure their safety.

• Visitors will also need to scan in using the Covid tracer app or allow Bluetooth tracing or sign in and provide contact details for contact tracing purposes.

• RAT testing may be required in certain specialties to protect the patients who are at great risk.

There are slight variations to this policy for the following areas of the hospital:

Covid-19 ward/patients

• Visits to Covid-19 patients will be considered case by case in consultation with the identified nurse in charge.

Emergency department

• Only one essential support person over 12 (for example, one parent or caregiver can attend with a dependent child or adult, a support person may accompany a patient with disabilities, or a support person in the event of critical illness).

• The essential support person must wear a mask.

Maternity ward and outpatient appointments

• One support person (over 12) is able to stay during labour and delivery.

• The support person for birthing parents is considered to be Kaimanaaki (a partner in care) under our Mahi Tahi programme. This means we will ask if they are vaccinated and provide appropriate protection for them based on their vaccination status (i.e. more-protective N95 masks).

• Visitors and Kaimanaaki must not have symptoms of, or have tested positive for, Covid-19.

•One visitor (over 12) is able to visit with you in the postnatal ward during visiting hours.

• Masks are not required by people in labour but everyone else must wear a mask.

• Depending on the individual circumstances, Kaimanaaki may be able to stay the night. Please discuss this with the person in charge at the postnatal ward.

• One support person may accompany a patient attending a scan or sensitive appointment.

Children's ward and outpatient appointments

• One parent/legal guardian can accompany a child. This person can be swapped out with another parent/legal guardian, but must visit one at a time.

• The parent/legal guardian must wear a mask.

Neonatal ICU

• Parents may visit, one at a time. Masks must be worn at all times.

General outpatient appointments

• One support person may accompany a patient attending an outpatient appointment.

• The support person must wear a mask.

Please continue to isolate if you are positive for Covid-19 or are a household contact, and get tested if you have any symptoms of Covid-19. Support is available if you are isolating at home. Work and Income may be able to help to pay for urgent and essential costs like food, medicine and some bills. Anyone can request help - you do not need to be on a benefit. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/WIHelp. Due to reporting cut-offs, people recovering and cases being reassigned, the active case number may not always match the reporting from the Ministry of Health. The number of cases also does not reflect any undetected cases in the community, or those who are being cared for by a different DHB but are isolating in our rohe.

Community collection sites: Pre-ordered RAT tests for those who are symptomatic, household contacts, or critical workers are available today across the rohe. For a full list of Covid-19 community collection sites near you, visit HealthPoint https://bit.ly/CommunityCollectionSites or call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453. To pre-order a RATs test go to https://bit.ly/RequestRATs.

Community testing sites: Covid-19 tests are available for people with symptoms and household contacts across the rohe. For the full list go to https://bit.ly/MDHBTest"