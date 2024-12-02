Aatahua Hirini also received an arts award for her incredible work, which also won her Horizons' art competition.

Aatahua’s art will feature on this year’s front cover of our school magazine, which will be available for you to view digitally via the school website soon.

The fifth winner was Lazzy Tovo, who received an award in the sports category. I am extremely proud of the exceptional achievements of all these students.

Waiopehu College junior students enjoyed a range of activities for end-of-year celebrations.

We are pleased to announce that next year we will again offer students a single fee of $50 to play as many sports as they would like to.

We are offering this for the second year in a row because it has been recognised as a major contributor to the very high proportion of students involved in sports at Waiopehu.

About 50% of our students play one or more sports, comparing incredibly well nationally.

Our junior students were fully involved in activities week. This year our activities week had students going to the Adrenalin Forest, Brew Town, The Foxton Loop, The Lido, Cloud 9, Pirate Cove Mini Golf, partaking in the Colour Run to raise money for the local Cancer Society, an inspiring careers experience, a rangatahi-led vaping education programme (funded from a joint venture between Muaupoko Tribal Authority and Te Whatu Ora), concluding with our junior prizegiving.

Well done to all our prizewinners.

A reminder that from December the uniform will be available online. We have a brochure on our website and a range of sizes for you to try on at the school office.

Finally, I’d like to wish you a safe and happy holiday season and best wishes for the new year.