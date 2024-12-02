Courtney Fitzgibbon was named Manawatū Sport Champions 2024 champion female student athlete of the year.
Kia ora koutou, talofa lava, greetings everyone.
A quick update on recent student achievements. Sapphire Robust in Year 10 had the honour of having her haiku (Japanese poem) published in the New Zealand Poetry Society Anthology 2024 – congratulations for this incredible achievement, well done.
Courtney Fitzgibbon rounded out her amazing year of achievements by being named Manawatū Sport Champions 2024 female student athlete of the year. A well-deserved accolade.
Five of our students received civic awards at the recent Horowhenua District Council ceremony. Congratulations to Isabel Paroli and Cole Campbell, who received academic excellence awards.
Myah Snow received an award for the arts and performed on the evening.
We are pleased to announce that next year we will again offer students a single fee of $50 to play as many sports as they would like to.
We are offering this for the second year in a row because it has been recognised as a major contributor to the very high proportion of students involved in sports at Waiopehu.
About 50% of our students play one or more sports, comparing incredibly well nationally.
Our junior students were fully involved in activities week. This year our activities week had students going to the Adrenalin Forest, Brew Town, The Foxton Loop, The Lido, Cloud 9, Pirate Cove Mini Golf, partaking in the Colour Run to raise money for the local Cancer Society, an inspiring careers experience, a rangatahi-led vaping education programme (funded from a joint venture between Muaupoko Tribal Authority and Te Whatu Ora), concluding with our junior prizegiving.
Well done to all our prizewinners.
A reminder that from December the uniform will be available online. We have a brochure on our website and a range of sizes for you to try on at the school office.
Finally, I’d like to wish you a safe and happy holiday season and best wishes for the new year.