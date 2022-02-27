Quick thinking from Elton Reid and his workmates from Alpha Concrete helped to save guttering on neighbouring houses from melting under the heat. Video / Horowhenua Chronicle

A plea to help a Levin family who lost everything in a house fire last week has met with a heartfelt response from strangers donating items ranging from clothing to household appliances.



The family of four fled for their lives as flames engulfed the three-bedroom home in Strathmore Ave within minutes last Wednesday. Thick black smoke acted as a magnet to a large crowd of onlookers.

Fire and Emergency crews were alerted to the fire shortly before 4pm.

The Strathmore Avenue home was engulfed by fire within minutes.

Levin senior station officer Chris Kennedy commended the family for having working smoke alarms, which were activated. He said smoke alarms could be the difference between life and death in the event of a house fire.

Kennedy said the house was well ablaze when fire crews arrived, and one of the occupants told him she couldn't believe how quickly the fire spread.

The Strathmore Avenue house was gutted by fire.

"They went to get the garden hose but by then it was well ablaze. They then pulled back and called 111, which is absolutely what you should do. A fire can be unsurvivable within minutes," he said.

"Other than being shaken, everybody got out unharmed, which is the most important thing. It just reinforces the importance of smoke alarms and a rehearsed escape plan."

The heat of the blaze warped the platic rubbish bin.

Quick-thinking by nearby tradesmen and neighbours helped save neighbouring houses from heat damage.

Elton Reid from Alpha Concrete was working with a crew concreting a driveway at a house nearby in Solway St. They all dropped tools and ran towards the fire, commandeering hoses from a house across the road.

One car had been rolled down the driveway. Reid said they did their best to water another car parked near the house, before saturating the house next door. Reid said he was completely drenched, but even then the heat was almost unbearable.

"It was pretty intense," he said.

The Strathmore Avenue home was destroyed by fire.

The elderly occupant was grateful for their efforts in helping to save her house, and rewarded the men with beverages once the flames had subsided.

On the other side of the blaze, neighbour Cloe Moretukariri rang 111 before grabbing her garden hose and doing what she could to douse the fire, before turning it on her home to prevent it from catching fire.

Despite her efforts, heat from the fire smashed windows and warped guttering, and filled their home with black smoke.

The heat from the fire warped the gutter of the house next door.

Moretukariri was shocked at how quickly the fire spread.

"You don't realise how quickly they take off. Within minutes it was fully ablaze, just crackling and popping and windows were smashing," she said.

"It started in the bedroom but it didn't take long to spread through the whole house."

Heat from the fire warped plastic rubbish bins on the driveway. The veranda collapsed under the heat, and nothing inside the house looked salvageable.





Witnesses said it looked like the fire started in the rear bedroom. Fire investigators examined the house to determine the cause, thought by some to have been a cell phone charger.

The inside of the house in Strathmore Avenue was completely gutted by fire..

A Givealittle donation page has been set up for the family.

Lisa Prime didn't know the family before the but lived nearby. After a day of thinking how she could help, she decided appeal for donations and use the garage as a collection point.

"This family have lost everything. I mean everything," she said.

Chyna Sheerin, Marama Prime and Lisa Prime have helped coordinate good and household appliances for the family.

Prime said strangers had dropped off a fridge, freezer, tables, chairs, lounge suite, clothing, a washing machine, food and meat packs, a toaster, book shelves, pots and pans, blankets and cutlery.

"I stuck something on Facebook and there has been a massive response. It's been pumping," she said.

"The whole community - people from Foxton, Shannon. I would like to thank everyone who has taken time to drop off household lots to us for collection."

Prime said the family were humble people and were shocked by the willingness of others to help.

"They didn't know how to take it at first. They gave me a big hug," she said.

"They are a beautiful family, a really nice family, and they really appreciate everything."

She said the family were temporarily staying with relatives while seeking accommodation.