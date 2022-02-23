Voyager 2021 media awards
Advertisement

Kleptomaniac cat adventures being shared in picture book format

4 minutes to read
First-time author Kathy Gabriel with her recently published children's book titled Floyd, Grandma's Kleptomaniac Cat. Photo / Nikki Carroll

By Nikki Carroll

Three months after we first spoke to Floyd the kleptomaniac cat's owner, Kathy Gabriel, about the ginger feline's "bad habit", his story has been published as a children's picture book.

Floyd is a true hunter/gatherer

