First-time author Kathy Gabriel with her recently published children's book titled Floyd, Grandma's Kleptomaniac Cat. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Three months after we first spoke to Floyd the kleptomaniac cat's owner, Kathy Gabriel, about the ginger feline's "bad habit", his story has been published as a children's picture book.

Floyd is a true hunter/gatherer and for months had been bringing in items he had stolen from the neighbours – from undies and socks, through to shoes and toys.

Kathy would hang Floyd's loot with pegs on the fence outside her home so neighbours knew where to go if anything went missing.

The first 50 copies of Floyd, Grandma's Kleptomanic Cat all printed and ready to be dispatched. Photo / Precise Print

Back in November 2021, Kathy had set up a Givealittle page to help with the costs of bringing Floyd's adventures into print, after being encouraged by a friend to record his antics as a story.

Kathy got in touch with a graphic designer in Paraparaumu, through a contact at a Levin-based writers' group, and discussions were had with printing firm Precise Print to see what they could offer to help the book become a reality.

"I was blown away by the fabulous and creative support given by the team, from graphic design to editing and printing … they even helped me set up a website to sell the book through," said Kathy.

First signed and numbered copy of Kathy Gabriel's book hot off the press, and destined for her grandchildren. Photo / Kathy Gabriel

The illustrations were also created by a Precise Print staff member – Garry Fox – who, according to Kathy, has an amazing ability to listen to a story and bring it to life with images.

Other staff who worked on Floyd's book were Kim Wingate – book design and promotion material; Kate Lattey – proof reader and Sean Donnelly – printing.

Kim also freelances as Klear Graphics, which was Kathy's starting point when investigating the possibility of publishing her book.

Floyd himself, with one of the many gifts he's brought home from the neighbours - a miniature fence with stolen goodies hung on a line. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Having worked for the printing business for more than 10 years as a designer, Kim said they have helped many clients self-publish their books – children's books, family history books, fiction, poetry and more.

"We have a great working relationship, allowing [all of us] to give each one of our clients options in all areas of print and design," said Kim.

The first draft of Floyd, Grandma's Kleptomaniac Cat was completed late January, and Floyd's website was up and running and taking pre-orders for the book by the beginning of February.

Within a week the 50 pre-sale books had sold.

"I am gobsmacked and overwhelmed [by] how this book has taken off, it is mind-blowing to think I'm publishing my first ever children's book," said Kathy.

"I only wrote it for my grandchildren and never expected to publish it."

When we asked Kathy what Floyd thought about all this, she said he was enjoying the fame and becoming cheekier and more confident in his fur, although she wasn't sure if he understood what a stir he was making.

So far Kathy has only been advertising the sale of Floyd's book through her social media platforms, but has already had to organise a second print run of another 50 books due to the success of the pre-sale.

The first 50 books are special editions – numbered and signed by both Kathy and Floyd – and are ready for delivery this week.

If you want to check out this fabulous book, that appeals to both young and old, then jump onto Floyd's website www.floydthecat.com and for $23 plus shipping you can get your own copy.

You can also follow Floyd's adventures on social media:

www.facebook.com/Floydthekleptomaniaccat/ and www.instagram.com/floydthekleptomaniaccat/

And if you're a prospective author who needs a little guidance, check out Precise Print's self-publishing Facebook group: www.facebook.com/publishyourbooknz