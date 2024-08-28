Reinalda, who hasn’t ridden for many years, said she’d love to get into riding again but fears for her and her horse’s safety.

“It’s not safe at all. We do not want to ride on the road. But in Horowhenua, there are no public opportunities for recreational horse riders or carriage drivers to enjoy their sport safely. We have been in talks with the race course but at this stage, it’s not viable.”

She said an accident could be deadly.

“Too many horses and riders/drivers are being abused [by drivers passing them], injured or killed due to unawareness of how a horse reacts to a noisy fast car speeding by, causing it to veer out into the road or bolt off. It is dangerous if a horse is spooking or bolting down a road and throwing a rider onto the road. Worse still if it gets hit by an oncoming car, the damage is catastrophic.”

Carriage driver Helen Paddison with her horse Bryn.

Carriage driver Helen Paddison, from Foxton, said she’s had plenty of near misses.

“In the past few years, I’ve had my horse be spooked by a truck driver that came up fast and didn’t give enough space. The horse ended up spooked and ran into an electric fence. We’ve ended up in the drain a couple of times as well. I’ve ended up with a broken leg and kidney problems from my horse being spooked. This comes at a major physical and monetary cost.”

She said the problem could be fixed with more awareness.

“There was another truck driver who drove right up behind us, giving us nowhere to go. I had called the trucking company after and the next time I saw the driver, he pulled to the side and let us through. I think if we raise awareness and get the word out there, we can come close to a solution.”

While she can’t be there for the day, Paddison said she will be thinking of her fellow riders on the day.

“I’m going away for a family holiday. I’m sad I can’t make it but I will be there in spirit.”

Rylee Dix said when she takes her horse for a ride she receives mixed reactions.

“I get a lot of respectful drivers who know to give us plenty of room and not to beep their horn but we also get the angry beepers. The car horn spooks the horse and can often lead to serious injury to the horse and rider. A lot of people are good but there’s enough people that aren’t that something needs to be done.”

Rylee Dix's daughter Shaelan Darbyshire riding on the road.

She said both sides need to be educated.

“While road users need to know how to pass horses properly, I think we can do a bit better too. Maybe wearing hi-vis to make ourselves more visible could help. In saying that, there’s a real emphasis on car and truck drivers needing to learn how to safely pass.”

She said she is looking forward to the awareness ride.

“It’s all about letting people know. We want everyone to be safe but to get there, we need to work together.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi national manager of regulatory system design Chris Rodley said road users should be courteous of horse traffic.

“Horses can take fright easily, so adjust your driving as soon as you see horses on the road ahead.”

He said to drive by horses safely, people should slow down and pass carefully and quietly.

“Don’t sound your horn, rev your engine or pass at speed, as this could frighten the horse. If the horse and rider are on a bridge or narrow road, be very careful – slow down or stop. If the horse appears frightened, stop. At night, dip your headlights when approaching a horse.”

The Details

What: Foxton Ride for Awareness

When: Saturday, September 14, 11am start

What: Foxton Ride for Awareness

When: Saturday, September 14, 11am start

Where: Foxton Race Course, walking down Bergin Rd, Victoria, Park, Hulke, Easton, Robinson, Duncan streets to Ravenworth Place and then Liddell, Clyde and Harbour streets until Main St then back to the race course via Main and Park streets then Bergin Rd.
















